समस्या:26 व 27 काे आधे से ज्यादा शहर में नहीं होगी जलापूर्ति

काेटा2 घंटे पहले
  •
  • पाइपलाइन शिफ्ट करने के दौरान शटडाउन रहेगा

गोबरिया बावड़ी सर्किल पर चल रहे अंडरपास के कार्य के दौरान जलदाय विभाग की 900 एमएम की पाइपलाइन शिफ्ट करने और इंटर कनेक्शन का कार्य किया जाएगा। इस कारण शहर के अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में 26 और 27 नवंबर को जलापूर्ति बाधित रहेगी।

अधिशासी अभियंता सोमेश मेहरा ने बताया कि वीर सावरकर नगर, हरिओम नगर, रंगबाड़ी याेजना, महावीर नगर प्रथम, द्वितीय, महावीर नगर विस्तार याेजना, गाेबरिया बावड़ी, अनंतपुरा, राेड नंबर 1 से 7, प्रेम नगर प्रथम, द्वितीय, गाेविंदनगर, सूर्यनगर, प्रेमनगर अफोर्डेबल याेजना, चंद्रशेखर आजाद नगर, जेके काॅलाेनी, सूरसागर, टीचर्स काॅलाेनी, केशवपुरा, बसंत विहार, गणेश तालाब, संतोषी नगर, बालाकुंड, श्याम नगर, हनुमान बस्ती, आएसी काॅलाेनी, रंग बिहार अन्य काॅलाेनियाें में 26 को सुबह 10 बजे से 27 नवंबर की शाम 7 बजे तक जलापूर्ति बंद रहेगी।

