बाघिन की मूवमेंट बेहतर:मुकंदरा रिजर्व में एमटी-4 बाघिन ने किया चीतल का शिकार, फिट दिख रही टाइग्रेस

काेटा
  • 6 अक्टूबर से बना है 28 हैक्टेयर के एनक्लाेजर में बाघिन का मूवमेंट

मुकंदरा हिल्स टाइगर रिजर्व के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि बाघिन एमटी-4 ने चीतल का शिकार कर लिया है। अब उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही इसे 8 हजार हैक्टेयर के एनक्लाेजर में हार्ड रिलीज किया जा सकेगा। बाघिन के मूवमेंट बेहतर हाेने के साथ हैल्थ भी अच्छी है।

साॅफ्ट एनक्लाेजर में शिकार के बाद अधिकारियाें काे भी राहत मिल गई है। इसके रिलीज की प्राेसेस जल्द ही उच्चाधिकारियाें के निर्देशन पर हाे सकेगी। उम्मीद है कि दीवाली के बाद इसकी हाॅर्ड रिलीज प्राेसेस हाेगा। पिछले दिनाें मुकंदरा रिजर्व की अंतिम बाघिन एमटी-4 के आगे के बाएं कंधे का मांस फटने की वजह से इसे ट्रेंक्युलाइज कर साॅफ्ट एनक्लाेजर में लाया था।

हार्ड रिलीज के साथ ही नर बाघ लाया जाए

एमटी-4 बाघिन ने नेचुरल शिकार किया है ताे यह अच्छी खुशखबरी है। ऐसे मेें यह लगता है कि बाघिन फिट एवं स्वस्थ है। ऐसे में इसे हाॅर्ड रिलीज के साथ ही नर बाघ काे यहां रणथंभाैर से तुरंत मुकंदरा लाया जाए, क्याेंकि यहां नर बाघ का शिफ्ट हाेना दाेनाे रिजर्व के लिए अच्छा है।

यह भी अच्छी बात है कि वहां पर भी बाघाें की पापुलेशन लगातार बढ़ रही है। वहां नर बाघ भी हैं। साथ ही मुकंदरा में अब बाघ की जरूरत है। ऐसे में नर बाघ काे वहां से यहां पर लाया जाना बेहतर हाेगा।

दाैलत सिंह, बाघ एक्सपर्ट एवं रिटायर्ड डीसीएफ

हार्ड रिलीज के बाद रिजर्व में बाघ आने की उम्मीद

मुकंदरा रिजर्व में एमटी-4 बाघिन के साॅफ्ट से हाॅर्ड एनक्लाेजर में रिलीज के बाद यहां बाघाें के शिफ्टिंग की प्राेसेस की उम्मीद है। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि बाघ के आने पर रिजर्व में कुछ दिनाें के लिए उसे हाॅर्ड एनक्लाेजर में रखा जाता है।

इसके बाद हाॅर्ड एनक्लाेजर में रिलीज की प्राेसेस हाेती है। एमटी-4 बाघिन के साॅफ्ट में से रिलीज हाेने के बाद 28 हैक्टेयर का एनक्लाेजर खाली हाे जाएगा और यहां दूसरा बाघ आसानी से कुछ दिन रखा जा सकेगा।

माॅनिटिरिंग और मेडिकल टीम जुटी हैं बाघिन के साॅफ्ट एनक्लाेजर में रिलीज के बाद माॅनिटिरिंग एवं मेडिकल टीम जुटी हैं। रिजर्व अधिकारियाें की ओर से बाघिन के हैल्थ अपडेट काे लेकर भी एक्सपर्ट से लेकर साइंटिस्ट काे वीडियाे भेजे जा रहे हैं।

बाघिन ने शिकार कर लिया है। इसे हाॅर्ड रिलीज के लिए फील्ड डायरेक्टर काे पत्र लिखा है। उच्चाधिकारियाें के निर्देशानुसार इसे हाॅर्ड रिलीज किया जाएगा। - बीजाे जाेय, डीसीएफ मुकंदरा हिल्स टाइगर रिजर्व

