पर्यावरण विकास के संरक्षण पर फोकस:गवर्नमेंट साइंस काॅलेज में नेशनल सेमिनार आयाेजित

गवर्नमेंट साइंस काॅलेज के वनस्पति शास्त्र विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार काे पर्यावरण नैतिकता, पर्यावरण संरक्षण व पर्यावरण सतत विकास विषय पर नेशनल सेमिनार आयाेजित की गई। इसमें प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. जयंत विजयवर्गीय ने पर्यावरण विकास के संरक्षण की बात कही। विभागाध्यक्ष अंजू कपूर ने कहा कि वनस्पतिशास्त्र विभाग यहां काॅलेज में 45 साल पुराना विभाग है जो कि हाड़ौती के काॅलेजाें में सबसे बड़ा विभाग है।

काॅलेज शिक्षा के सहायक निदेशक डाॅ. संजय भार्गव ने कहा कि पर्यावरण नैतिकता, मानव जीवन एवं पर्यावरण के बीच एक घनिष्ठ संबंध है। पर्यावरण को सुरक्षित रखना हमारा नैतिक कर्तव्य है। पहले सेशन के मुख्य वक्ता प्रो. अरविंद पारीक ने शैवालीय बाॅयो तकनीकी पर कहा कि किस प्रकार शैवालों का उपयोग पर्यावरण सरंक्षण एवं संवर्धन में किया जा सकता है तथा रोजगार प्राप्त करने में इससे मदद मिल सकती है।

द्वितीय सेशन में एमडीएस यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व वीसी प्रो. केसी शर्मा ने राजस्थान की पारिस्थितिकीय व पर्यावरण के बारे में जानकारी दी। जैव विविधता संरक्षण के प्रयास के बारे में बताया। साथ ही इस दिशा में केंद्रीय विवि राजस्थान द्वारा किए प्रयासों की जानकारी दी। थर्ड सेशन में मुख्यवक्ता डाॅ. कमलेश मीणा ने संरक्षण और सतत् विकास पर्यावरण नीति शास्त्र पर व्याख्यान दिया। डाॅ. नीलिमा भारद्वाज ने धन्यवाद दिया। संचालन डाॅ. नीरजा श्रीवास्तव ने किया।

