पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:नीट : माॅपअप राउंड के लिए 3661 सीटें खालीं

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नीट यूजी-2020 में सफल स्टूडेंट्स के लिए सेंट्रल काउंसलिंग के तहत मेडिकल-डेंटल सीट प्राप्त करने का एक और अवसर है। एमसीसी की ओर से माॅपअप राउंड के रजिस्ट्रेशन, चॉइस फिलिंग और लाकिंग का माैका साेमवार तक है। माॅपअप राउंड में कुल 3661 मेडिकल-डेंटल सीटें खाली हैं। इन सीटों में से 2113 सीटें एमबीबीएस व 1548 सीटें बीडीएस पाठ्यक्रम की हैं।

एमसीसी, नई दिल्ली द्वारा जारी किए काउंसलिंग-शेड्यूल के अनुसार माॅपअप राउंड के लिए चॉइस-लॉकिंग की प्राेसेस साेमवार दाेपहर 3 बजे शुरू होकर रात 11:59 बजे समाप्त होगी। सीट आवंटन का रिजल्ट 17 दिसंबर को घोषित किया जाएगा। रिपोर्टिंग तथा जॉइनिंग के लिए 18 से 26 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया जाएगा। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा के अनुसार माॅपअप राउंड में एम्स की भी 227 एमबीबीएस सीटें उपलब्ध हैं।

एनटीएसई : स्टेज-1 का एग्जाम आज

नेशनल टैलेंट सर्च एग्जामिनेशन के राज्य स्तर पर हाेने वाले प्रथम चरण की परीक्षा शहर में 9 केंद्राें पर रविवार काे हाेगी। स्टूडेंट्स काे सेंटर पर सुबह 8:30 बजे प्रवेश पत्र के साथ पहुंचना हाेगा। स्टूडेंट्स का प्रवेश पत्र संस्था प्रधान की अाेर से प्रमाणित होना अनिवार्य है। अन्यथा स्टूडेंट्स को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा।

प्रथम चरण की परीक्षा दो सत्रों में होगी। प्रथम सेशन में सुबह 9:30 से 11:30 बजे तक बाैद्धिक योग्यता परीक्षा का आयोजन होगा, जबकि दूसरे सत्र में दाेपहर 1:30 बजे से 3:30 बजे तक शैक्षिक योग्यता परीक्षा हाेगी। बौद्धिक एवं शैक्षणिक योग्यता परीक्षा के दोनों ही प्रश्न पत्रों में 100-100 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न 1 अंक का होगा। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि इस प्रतिष्ठित प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा में निगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं है।

स्पाॅट काउंसलिंग : राउंड-3 का सीट आवंटन कल

डीटीयू ,एनएसयूटी और ट्रिपलआईटी दिल्ली की स्पॉट काउंसलिंग के थर्ड व आखिरी राउंड का आवंटन साेमवार शाम 5 के बाद जारी किया जाएगा। थर्ड स्पॉट आवंटन में जिन स्टूडेंट्स काे पहली बार सीट मिलेंगी उन्हें सीट एक्सेपटेंस फीस 93 हजार रुपए जमा कर डाक्यूमेंट्स वेरिफाई करवाने होंगे।

कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा ने बताया स्पॉट काउंसलिंग के थर्ड व लास्ट राउंड की ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को एक दिन समय दिया जाएगा। स्टूडेंट्स 15 दिसंबर शाम 5 बजे तक रिपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। यदि सीटें खाली रहती हैं तो स्पेशल स्पॉट राउंड 18 दिसंबर से होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें