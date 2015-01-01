पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:नवनिर्वाचित मेयर अग्रवाल और मंजू मेहरा ने भास्कर को बताई अपनी प्राथमिकताएं

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछले बाेर्ड में जाे समस्याएं थी उन्हें दूर करेंगे : राजीव अग्रवाल
  • पार्षदाें ने जनता से जाे वादे किए पहले उन्हें पूरा करेंगे : मंजू मेहरा

Q. आपके पास जादुई आंकड़ा नहीं था, फिर भी जीत कैसे मिली? A. यूडीएच मंत्री का जादू है। आगे भी जादू रहेगा। Q. जीतने के बाद पहली प्राथमिकताएं क्या रहेंगी? A. यूडीएच मंत्री शहर में बड़े विकास के कार्य करवा रहे हैं, हम वार्डाें में विकास कार्य करवाएंगे। जिन सफाई, आवारा पशु, सड़काें की समस्याओं से जनता जूझती रही है, उन्हें प्राथमिकता से दूर करवाया जाएगा। Q. जीत का श्रेय किसे देना चाहेंगे? A. यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल और पूरी टीम को।

पार्षदाें ने जनता से जाे वादे किए पहले उन्हें पूरा करेंगे : मंजू मेहरा

Q. जीत का क्या समीकरण रहा? A. पीसीसी के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ा। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत व यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के विकास पर वाेट मिला। मुझे जो जिम्मेदारी दी है उसे पूरी जिम्मेदारी से निभाऊंगी। Q. प्राथमिकता क्या रहेगी? A. पार्षदाें ने जो वादे किए हैं। उन्हें पूरा करवाया जाएगा। हालांकि शहर में विकास कार्य चल रहे हैं, लेकिन सड़क, नाली, सफाई के काम पहले होंगे। Q. जीत का श्रेय किसे देंगी? A. मेरे गुरु शांति धारीवाल, वार्डवासियों व कार्यकर्ताओं को।

