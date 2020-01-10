पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की नाकामी:30 लाख की चोरी व पुलिस पर फायरिंग करने वाले बदमाशों का नहीं लगा सुराग

कोटा13 घंटे पहले
  • इटावा के करवाड़ गांव में की थी वारदात, 5 टीम तलाश रही बदमाशों को

क्षेत्र के करवाड़ कस्बे में शनिवार रात काे हुई 30 लाख की चाेरी और अयाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस पर हुई फायरिंग के मामले में अभी तक पुलिस काे काेई सुराग नहीं लगा है। पुलिस इस मामले में आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी हुई है। पुलिस की तलाश में पांच टीमें जुटी हुई हैं। करवाड़ में शनिवार रात काे चाेर गिरिश नामा के घर में छत के रास्ते से घुसकर 30 लाख रुपए व जेवर चुरा ले गए थे।

इसके बाद गश्त कर रही पुलिस टीम पर चार बाइक पर सवार 8-10 बदमाशाें ने पीछा करने पर अयाना थाना क्षेत्र में फायरिंग कर दी थी। पुलिस के पीछा करने पर आराेपी दाे बाइक छाेड़कर फरार हाे गए थे। डीएसपी शुभकरण खींची ने बताया कि करवाड़ में हुई चोरी व अयाना में पुलिस पर हुई फायरिंग के मामलों में एसपी शरद चौधरी के निर्देशन में जांच की जा रही है।

विभिन्न थानों के एसएचओ के नेतृत्व में 5 टीमों का गठन कर पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी हुई है। इसके अलावा अयाना व इटावा क्षेत्र में संदिग्ध लोगों पर नजर रखी जा रही है। कोटा से आई डाॅग स्क्वायड व एफएसएल टीमों ने जो साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं, उनके आधार पर भी सुराग लगाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही साइबर टीमें भी लगी हुई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि बदमाशों की तलाश की जा रही है।
पीड़ित परिवार ने व्यवसाय करने के लिए बेची थी जमीन

करवाड़ में गिरीश नामा रेस्टोरेंट का व्यवसाय करते हैं। गत दिनों उन्होंने अपनी जमीन बेची थी, ताकि कोई और व्यवसाय कर सकें या अन्य प्रॉपर्टी खरीद सकें। शनिवार रात काे चाेर 30 लाख रुपए और पत्नी के गहने सहित अन्य जेवर भी चुरा कर ले गए। घटना को जिस तरह चोरों ने अंजाम दिया, उसके बाद पूरा परिवार सदमे में है। पत्नी उर्मिला व बच्चों का तो रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। इसके अलावा पिता रमेश व गिरीश इस घटना के बाद ही परेशान हैं।

कार्रवाई करने पर खनन माफिया ने किया हंगामा, बैरंग लौटी पुलिस

प्रदेश में अवैध खनन को लेकर पुलिस व सरकारी कार्मिकों पर हमले के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसा ही कोटा में भी हुआ। रेलवे कॉलोनी थाना पुलिस बूंदी जिले की सीमा पर अवैध खनन कर रहे लोगों को पकड़ने गई थी। ऐसे में अवैध खनन कर रहे लोगों ने विरोध कर दिया और पुलिस पर आरोप लगाया कि कोटा के अवैध खनन करने वालों के साथ मिलकर हम पर कार्रवाई कर रही है। उन्होंने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया।

हंगामा बढ़ने पर पुलिस को बिना कार्रवाई के ही वापस लौटना पड़ा। क्योंकि घटनास्थल बूंदी जिले के केशोरायपाटन इलाके में आता है। हालांकि मौके पर खड़े कुछ लोगों ने इसका वीडियो बना लिया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। नाव चलाकर चंबल नदी से अवैध खनन कर बजरी निकालने वाले लोग पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। हालांकि पुलिस भी इस वीडियो में अवैध खनन करने वालों पर बरस रहे हैं।

साथ ही दूसरे पक्ष के लोग कह रहे हैं कि कार्रवाई करनी है तो बूंदी जिले की केशोरायपाटन पुलिस ही कर सकती है। इस बढ़ते विवाद के बाद पुलिस को बैरंग ही वापस लौटना पड़ा। इस संबंध में जब केशोरायपाटन थाना अधिकारी से बात की गई तो उन्होंने किसी भी तरह की घटना से जानकारी होने से इंकार कर दिया। वहीं, रेलवे कॉलोनी थाने से जाे पुलिसकर्मी गए थे, उन्होंने भी घटना की जानकारी होने से इंकार कर दिया।

बताया जा रहा है कि इस दौरान हेड कांस्टेबल मोहम्मद रशीद कॉन्स्टेबल, अंबाराम, मोहित, मनुराज और मनोज थे। वहीं सीआई मुनिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि नदी में बजरी खनन होने की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस गई थी। ऐसे में उन लोगों ने कार्रवाई नहीं हो इसके लिए फर्जी वीडियाे बनाकर डाल दिया, जो पूरी तरह गलत है।

