सरकारी स्कूलों का रिपोर्ट कार्ड:कोरोना काल में कोटा के स्कूलों में इंटरनेट सुविधा नहीं, रैंकिंग गिरी

कोटा
  • हाड़ौती से टॉप-10 में केवल बूंदी शामिल, 8वीं रैंक मिली
  • दिसंबर 2017 में काेटा की राज्य में 5वीं रैंक थी, अब 31वें नंबर पर पहुंची

गवर्नमेंट स्कूलाें की रैंकिंग में काेटा लगातार पिछड़ रहा है। इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि दिसंबर 2017 में काेटा की 5वीं रैंक थी, लेकिन अब लुढ़ककर 31वें नंबर पर पहुंच गई है और अंतिम तीन जिलाें में शामिल हाे गया है। अगर हालात नहीं सुधरे ताे वह दिन दूर नहीं जब काेटा अंतिम 33वें नंबर पर हाेगा।

इस बार भी रैंक 3 अंक लुढ़कर लगया है। अक्टूबर में काेटा की रैंकिंग 28वीं थी, जबकि नवंबर में 31वें नंबर पर पहुंच गई है। इसकी मुख्य वजह कोरोना काल में भी स्कूलाें में इंटरनेट, बिजली, पानी, टाॅयलेट आदि में समुचित व्यवस्था नहीं हाेना है। जिले के कुल 1050 गवर्नमेंट स्कूलाें में एक लाख 44 हजार स्टूडेंट्स हैं।

जिले के 290 स्कूलाें में बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं है। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि 95 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स के आधार लिंक नहीं किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा स्कूलाें में ऑनलाइन डेटा फीडिंग भी समुचित नहीं है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर जिले के 11वीं और 12वीं के 233 स्कूलाें में 60 से अधिक नामांकन वाले मात्र 107 स्कूल ही हैं। जबकि शेष स्कूलाें में 60 से कम स्टूडेंट्स का नामांकन है।
इन तीन कारणों की वजह से भी गिर रही है काेटा की रैंकिंग

पेयजल सुविधा

काेटा में कुल 1050 गवर्नमेंट स्कूल हैं। इनमें 314 सैकंडरी सेटअप के स्कूल हैं। यहां पर पेयजल व्यवस्था की गंभीर स्थिति है। निर्धारित पैरामीटर के अनुसार पेयजल सुविधा नहीं हेनेन से रैकिंग के मार्क्स में गिरावट हाेती है।

बिजली की व्यवस्था

सैकंडरी सेटअप के स्कूलाें में इसकी व्यवस्था है। लेकिन, प्राइमरी सेटअप के स्कूलाें में बिजली कनेक्शन से लेकर बिजली खर्च की समस्या हेनेन से रैकिंग प्रभावित हो रही है।
टाॅयलेट सुविधा

कुछ गवर्नमेंट स्कूलाें में निर्धारित पैरामीटर के अनुसार टाॅयलेट, रनिंग वाटर फैसिलिटी नहीं के कारण भी स्थिति गंभीर बनी है। वहीं, नामांकन, इंटरनेट सुविधा, बाउंड्रीवाल सहित अन्य पैरामीटर रैकिंग काे प्रभावित कर रहे हैं।
एनालिसिस : 1050 में से 806 स्कूलाें में 10% भी नामांकन नहीं हुआ
काेटा के गवर्नमेंट स्कूलाें में पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार नामांकन भी कम हुआ। इस वर्ष 806 स्कूलाें में 10 प्रतिशत नामांकन भी नहीं हुए। जबकि यह आंकड़ा केवल 242 स्कूल ही पूरा कर सके हैं। इसके अलावा 235 स्कूल ऐसे हैं जाे 10 प्रतिशत से अधिक नामांकन पूरा कर सके हैं। वहीं, जिले में 38 स्कूल ही ऐसे हैं जिनमें कक्षा एक से 5वीं तक 150 या इससे अधिक बच्चाें का नामांकन है।

वहीं, राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी उजियारी पंचायत में कुल 155 स्कूलाें में से एक भी अभी तक घाेषित नहीं हुई है। वहीं, 10वीं में फाेर्थ अथवा फाइव स्टार हासिल करने वाले कुल 314 स्कूल में से मात्र 76 स्कूल ही हैं। इसी तरह रिजल्ट, पैन कार्ड प्राप्त करने, एसएमसी, एसडीएमसी रजिस्ट्रेशन, स्कूल द्वारा सामग्री नीलामी सहित अन्य मामलाें में जिला पिछड़ा हुआ है।

यह अच्छा है : 778 स्कूल में 100 प्रतिशत खेल मैदान विकसित

रैंकिंग में काेटा में यह अच्छा इनपुट है कि यहां की रैकिंग में कुल चिन्हित 778 स्कूलाें में खेल मैदान विकसित हैं और इनका उपयाेग किया जा रहा है। वहीं 103 अविकसित खेल मैदान में से 15 में मनरेगा के माध्यम से खेल मैदान तैयार करने के लिए कार्य शुरू हाे चुके हैं। वहीं कुल 80 में से 66 में सेनेटरी नैपकिन डिस्पेंसर एवं इंसिनेटर उपलब्ध है। प्रदेश में चूरू पहले नंबर पर : स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से जारी रैंकिंग में पहले नंबर पर चूरू रहा है। जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर जयपुर रहा है। वहीं, बूंदी 8वें और बारां 12वें नंबर पर रहा है। जबकि काेटा 31वें पर जैसलमेर 32 और सबसे अंतिम स्थिति 33वें नंबर पर प्रतापगढ़ रहा है।

परिषद की अतिरिक्त परियाेजना निदेशक डाॅ. रश्मि शर्मा ने रैकिंग काे लेकर अंतिम तीन स्थान पर आने वाले प्रतापगढ़, जैसलमेर और काेटा के सीडीईओ काे सघन मॉनिटरिंग कर अपने जिलाें काे इस स्थिति से ऊपर उठाने के सघन प्रयास करने एवं रैंकिंग में अपेक्षित सुधार के निर्देश दिए हैं।
रैंकिंग में सुधार नहीं हाेता है ताे सीबीईओ को जारी होगा नोटिस
जिले की नवंबर महीने की 31वें नंबर पर रैंकिंग आई है। इस संबंध में सीडीईओ की ओर से सीबीईओ और अन्य शिक्षाधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दिए हैं। ब्लाॅक स्तर पर इसमें सुधार के लिए कमेटी बना दी है। अब जिला स्तर पर ये कमेटी काम करेंगी। सीबीईओ काे निर्देश देकर सात दिन में रिव्यू किया जाएगा। यदि इसमें अपेक्षित सुधार नहीं हाेता है ताे सीबीईओ काे नाेटिस जारी करेंगे। - रितु शर्मा, सहायक निदेशक स्कूल शिक्षा

