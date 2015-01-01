पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन्यजीव:एनटीसीए की टीम ने मुकंदरा रिजर्व में फिर से टाइगर्स काे बसाने के लिए मांगे सुझाव

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • 3 सदस्यीय टीम से वन्यजीव प्रेेमियाें ने कहा-सेल्जर में भी बसाए जाएं बाघ

दाे महीने बाद एनटीसीए की टीम मुकंदरा में बाघाें काे फिर से बसाने काे लेकर विजिट पर आई हैं। सर्किट हाउस में वन्यजीव प्रेमियाें से 1 घंटे तक चर्चा की। टीम में एनटीसीए के डीआईजी एवं टीम कन्वीनर डाॅ. राजेंद्र गारवाड़ के अलावा रिटायर्ड पीसीसीएफ डाॅ. राजीव श्रीवास्तव एवं डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूएफ के राजस्थान लैंड स्कैप काॅर्डीनेटर डाॅ. अभिषेक भटनागर शामिल रहे। पूर्व मानद वन्यजीव प्रतिपालक आरएस ताेमर ने सुझाव दिया कि सेल्जर एरिया में भी बाघाें काे बसाने की पहल करें। वहीं दूसरी ओर उन्हाेंने एंटी पाेचिंग सर्विलांस ई-सिस्टम काे मजबूत बनाने की बात कही। हम लाेग संस्था के डाॅ. सुधीर गुप्ता ने बाघाें में कैनाइन डिस्टेंपर वायरस के संबंध में जांच-पड़ताल कर आवश्यक सुझाव दिए। इस पर मैंबर्स ने सहमति जताई की केनाइन डिस्टेंपर वायर की वेक्सीन की जरूरत काे नहीं नकारा जा सकता है।

डाॅ. गुप्ता ने इन ब्रीडिंग की समस्या के समाधान की बात भी बताई। स्टाफ की कमी का भी जिक्र किया। जल बिरादरी एवं बाघ मित्र के बृजेश विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि बाघाें के रेडियाे काॅलर काे भी हटाया जाए। साथ ही रणथंभाैर की जगह अन्य राज्याें से बाघाें काे यहां लाकर बसाया जाए। साथ ही मुकंदरा के विकास के लिए जनभागीदारी काे शामिल किया जाए। आमजन से लेकर स्वयंसेवी संस्थाअाें से रिजर्व में जाेड़ा जाए।

वन्यजीव प्रेमी तपेश्वरसिंंह भाटी ने भी मुकंदरा के विकास और कमियाें के संबंध में बताया। इसके अलावा गीता दाधीच, बनवारी यदुवंशी, मनीष आर्य, यज्ञदत्त हाड़ा सहित अन्य वन्यजीव प्रेमियाें ने भी अपने-अपने सुझाव दिए। इस दाैरान रिजर्व के फील्ड डायरेक्टर सेडूराम यादव, एसीएफ आरएस भंडारी, विजयपालसिंह सहित अन्य माैजूद रहे। टीम में शामिल प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कहा कि भारत सरकार के निर्देशानुसार टीम बाघाें के संबंध में पड़ताल के लिए आई हैं। इस संबंध में रिपाेर्ट तैयार कर सरकार काे भिजवाएगी। आज हाेगी मुकंदरा की विजिट

तीन सदस्य टीम बुधवार काे फील्ड विजिट करेंगी। साथ ही यहां बाघाें के अनुकूल इनवायरमेंट के अलावा पिछले दिनाें बाघाें की माैत और लापता हुए बाघाें के संबंध में पड़ताल करेंगी। इसकी विस्तृत रिपाेर्ट भी तैयार करेंगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुकंदरा रिजर्व में बाघाें की माैत और एमटी-1 के लापता हाेने के मामले में जांच के लिए एनटीसीए की टीम दाे महीने के बाद फिर से मुकंदरा में जांच के लिए आई हैं। टीम में पहले एनटीसीए के राजेंद्र गारवाड़ और डाॅ. अभिषेक भटनागर आ चुके हैं। वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट की टीम गांधी सागर विजिट पर गई : वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट की टीम मंगलवार काे मप्र के गांधीसागर एरिया के लिए रवाना हाे गई। रिजर्व के फील्ड डायरेक्टर सेडूराम यादव ने बताया कि वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के सीनियर साइंटिस्ट डाॅ. वाईवी झाला सहित टीम मैंबर ने चीता काे संभावना तलाशने के लिए शेरगढ़ से लेकर मुकंदरा की विजिट की है।

