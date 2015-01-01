पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 परीक्षा अब 14 फरवरी काे हाेगी

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
एनसीईआरटी ने एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 की तिथि बदल दी है। परीक्षा का आयोजन अब 14 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। 10 मई 2020 को हाेने वाली ये परीक्षा काेविड के कारण टल गई थी। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 का आयोजन 14 फरवरी को देशभर के 62 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर किया जाएगा। एनसीईआरटी के नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार स्टेज-2 परीक्षा के पात्र स्टूडेंट्स को कोविड-19 के कारण उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों के चलते परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने का एक माैका प्रदान किया जा रहा है।

परीक्षा केंद्र परिवर्तित करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को एक फाॅरमेट भर कर ईमेल ntsexam.ncert@nic.in पर 28 दिसंबर 2020 तक ईमेल करना होगा। शर्मा ने बताया कि राजस्थान राज्य में एनटीएसई-स्टेज-2 परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए अजमेर में एक तथा जयपुर में दो परीक्षा केंद्र स्थापित किए हैं।

