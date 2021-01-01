पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा-केंद्रों की सूची में भी संशोधन:एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 की ओएमआर शीट का प्रारूप जारी किया गया

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ एजुकेशनल रिसर्च एंड ट्रेनिंग-एनसीईआरटी नई दिल्ली की ओर से 28-जनवरी को वर्ष-2020 के एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 के स्कॉलिस्टिक एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट-एसए‌टी तथा मेंटल एबिलिटी टेस्ट-एमएटी के लिए ओएमआर-शीट के स्पेसिमेन जारी कर दिए हैं। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि ओएमआर-शीट स्पेसिमेन जारी करने के पीछे का मूल उद्देश्य है कि स्टूडेंट 14-फरवरी को आयोजित की जाने वाली एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 परीक्षा में प्राप्त होने वाली वास्तविक ओएमआर-शीट के प्रारूप से भली-भांति परिचित हो सकें। जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन में एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 परीक्षा हेतु संशोधित परीक्षा केंद्रों की सूचना भी जारी की गई है।

शर्मा ने बताया कि एनटीएसई-स्टेज-2 का आयोजन 14-फरवरी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर देशव्यापी 58-परीक्षा केंद्रों पर किया जाएगा। एनटीएसई स्टेज-2 परीक्षा के लिए पूर्व में 62-परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए थे। किंतु हाल ही में जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन में परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या 58 है। 4 परीक्षा केंद्र निरस्त कर दिए हैं। निरस्त किए गए परीक्षा केंद्रों में लुधियाना, तिरुअनंतपुरम,दीव तथा लद्दाख शामिल हैं। शर्मा ने बताया कि राजस्थान राज्य में एनटीएसई-स्टेज-2 परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए अजमेर में एक तथा जयपुर में दो परीक्षा केंद्र स्थापित किए हैं।

