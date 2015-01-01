पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में 7 दिन में 150 से बढ़कर 375 हुई भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निजी अस्पतालों में रोज भर्ती हो रहे औसतन 10 मरीज

मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही काेविड हॉस्पिटलों में बेड फुल होने लगे हैं। जिस रफ्तार से मरीज एडमिट हो रहे हैं, उस हिसाब से आने वाले कुछ दिनांे में कोविड का इलाज करने वाले प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटलों में बेड की किल्लत तय है। भास्कर ने मौजूदा स्थिति को लेकर नए अस्पताल, कोटा हार्ट, सुधा हॉस्पिटल जगपुरा व तलवंडी तथा भारत विकास परिषद से जानकारी ली तो पता चला कि इननमें कोविड पेशेंट्स के लिए 800 बेड हैं, जिनमें से 375 फुल हैं। इनमें से 175 बेड ताे छह-सात दिन में भरे हैं।

हॉस्पिटल निदेशकों का मानना है कि यही रफ्तार रही ताे अगले 10 दिन में बेड मिलना मुश्किल होगा। हालांकि मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन का दावा है कि बेड की कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने कहा कि बेड की कमी नहीं होने देंगे। पीएचसी-सीएचसी में भी 5 से 10 बेड लगाए जाएंगे।

नया अस्पताल

यहां कुल 630 बेड हैं। वर्तमान में 267 मरीज एडमिट हैं। आईसीयू बेड करीब 100 हैं, जिनमें से 10 बेड खाली हैं। काेविड प्रभारी डाॅ. नीलेश जैन ने बताया कि अगले तीन-चार दिन में 70 आईसीयू बेड बढ़ जाएंगे। इनके लिए मॉनिटर व अन्य उपकरण आ चुके हैं। वहीं, ऑक्सीजन प्वाइंट वाले बेड 415 हैं, जो अगले कुछ दिनों में 599 हो जाएंगे।

भारत विकास परिषद हॉस्पिटल

यहां कोविड के लिए 29 बेड हैं। इनमें फिलहाल 5 मरीज एडमिट हैं। आने वाले दिनों में मरीज बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए अस्पताल प्रबंधन व नोडल अधिकारी लगातार तैयारियां करवा रहे हैं।
सुधा हॉस्पिटल

तलवंडी में 50 व जगपुरा में 52 बेड कोविड के लिए रिजर्व किए गए हैं। तलवंडी वाले सारे बेड फुल हैं, जबकि जगपुरा विंग में सिर्फ 4 मरीज हैं। निदेशक डॉ. पलकेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि सारे मरीज पिछले 4 दिन में आए हैं। कोटा हार्ट इंस्टीट्यूट : यहां सभी 39 कोविड बेड फुल हैं। बेड की हुई तो अतिरिक्त बेड लगाकर 44 रोगी भर्ती किए गए। प्रबंधन के मुताबिक अभी बेड खाली नहीं हैं।

