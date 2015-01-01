पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता के रूपए में काम करने वाले अधिकारी अंजाम भुगतेंगे: राठाैड़

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा में प्रतिपक्ष के उपनेता राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने सरकारी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की तरह काम नहीं करने की सख्त हिदायत दी है। उन्होंने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की तरह काम कर रहेे अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को राज बदलने पर अंजाम भुगतने को भी तैयार रहना होगा। राठौड़ ने कहा कि यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने दक्षिण में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए सरकारी तंत्र को निर्दलीय पार्षदों और उनके परिजनों पर दबाव बनाने के लिए झाेंक दिया है। राठौड़ ने कहा कि पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की तरह व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी लेखराज योगी के दवा विक्रेता रिश्तेदार को अधिकारियों ने कार्यालय में आने के लिए धमकाया। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ ही देर पहले बेटी की मृत्यु होने के कारण वे नहीं आ सकते तो बंद दुकान को सीज कर दिया गया।

कांग्रेस के दबाव में प्रत्याशियों के परिजनों को थाने ले जाकर अवैध हिरासत में रखा जा रहा है। सरकारी अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को दबाव में आकर इस प्रकार की कार्यवाही करने से बचना चाहिए। इस पर हमारी पूरी नजर है। सरकारें आती-जाती रहती हैं और जब हमारा राज आएगा, तब इन्हें देख लिया जाएगा।
निष्पक्ष चुनाव पर खतरा: साेनी
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार साेनी ने कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाया है कि कांग्रेस नगर निगम में सत्ता हथियाने के लिए झूठी कार्रवाइयां करके शासन का दुरुपयोग कर रही है। दक्षिण में कांग्रेस सरकार बहुमत प्रभावित करने के लिए पुलिस का सहारा ले रही है। नगर निगमों के निष्पक्ष चुनाव खतरे में हैं। भाजपा नेता अरविंद सिसाैदिया, जगदीश जिंदल, मुकेश विजय व चंद्रशेखर नरवाल ने भी कांग्रेस की निंदा की है।

