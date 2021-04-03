पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:दूसरे दिन भी राज्य में सबसे ज्यादा 39 काेविड राेगी कोटा में आए

कोटा4 घंटे पहले
लगातार दूसरे दिन भी राज्य में सबसे ज्यादा नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज कोटा में रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। गुरुवार को 39 नए मरीज आए हैं, जो पूरे राज्य में सर्वाधिक हैं। जयपुर में 36 मरीज मिले हैं। एक दिन पहले बुधवार काे भी सबसे ज्यादा 19 मरीज कोटा में ही आए थे। बुधवार को जयपुर में 17 केस रिपोर्ट हुए थे। वहीं, एक्टिव मरीजों के मामले में कोटा तीसरे नंबर पर है, कोटा में 238 एक्टिव मरीज हैं, जबकि यहां से ज्यादा 398 एक्टिव मरीज जयपुर और 271 मरीज उदयपुर में हैं।

जोधपुर में 114 एक्टिव केस बचे हैं। इनके अलावा राज्य के किसी भी जिले में आंकड़ा 100 से ज्यादा नहीं है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि लगातार की जा रही सैंपलिंग की वजह से रोजाना नए केस डिटेक्ट हो रहे हैं और इसे पॉजिटिव लेते हुए आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। इन मरीजों के समय पर डिटेक्ट होने से दूसरे लोगों को संक्रमण से बचा पा रहे हैं।

