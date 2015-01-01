पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

11वां द्विपक्षीय वेतनमान संशोधन समझौता:36 महीने बाद हुआ बैंक कर्मचारी और अधिकारियों का वेतनमान समझौता

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बैंककर्मी एवं अधिकारियों का 11वां द्विपक्षीय वेतनमान संशोधन समझौता भारतीय बैंक संघ तथा यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस के विभिन्न घटकों के प्रतिनिधियों के हस्ताक्षर के साथ बुधवार काे सुबह मुम्बई में सम्पन्न हो गया। इस पर बैंककर्मी नेताओं ललित गुप्ता, अशोक ढल, पदम पाटोदी, डीएस साहू, आरबी मालव, रमेश सिंह, विपिन चोरायवाल, अधिकारी नेताओं आरके जैन, प्रमोद माथुर, मुकेश मीणा ने इस समझौते का स्वागत करते हुए बैंक कर्मियों व अधिकारियों को बधाई दी है।

आकलन के हिसाब से कोरोना काल में 15 प्रतिशत वेतन वृद्धि के साथ यह समझौता होगा। इसके अतिरिक्त 5-7 दिन के उपार्जित अवकाश का सेवानिवृत्ति तथा एलएफसीकी के समय के अलावा नगदीकरण, परफॉर्मेंस लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव, फैमिली पेंशन, एनपीएस में 4 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि, सभी के लिए 9वां स्टेग्नेशन इन्क्रीमेंट, महिलाओं, दिव्यांगों के लिए छुट्टी जैसी कई आकर्षित सुविधाएं इस वेतन समझौते में शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें