सत्यापन:पेंशनधारकों को अब नहीं कराना होगा नवंबर-दिसंबर में सत्यापन

कोटा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ईपीएफओ से पेंशन प्राप्त कर रहे सभी पेंशनधारकों को हर साल नवंबर और दिसंबर में जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र दाखिल करना होता है। ईपीएफओ ने संशोधन करते हुए जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र की वैधता एक साल कर दी है। इसका मतलब यह हुआ कि जिन पेेंशनधारकों ने इस साल जनवरी-फरवरी में जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र दाखिल किया है, उनके प्रमाण-पत्र अगले साल जनवरी-फरवरी तक मान्य होंगे और उन्हें नवंबर-दिसंबर में जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र दाखिल करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। अब पेंशनधारक जीवन-प्रमाण पत्र डिजीटल माध्यम से पूरे साल के दौरान कभी करवा सकते हैं।

