सम्मान समारोह:उत्कृष्ट और सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियाें काे किया सम्मानित

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले नवंबर और दिसंबर में बदमाशों को जल्द पकड़ने, वारदातों का खुलासा करने, अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने वाले 70 पुलिसकर्मियों को मिला पुरस्कार

शहर पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. विकास पाठक ने उत्कृष्ट और सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले 70 से जयादा पुलिसकर्मियों को सम्मानित किया। यह सम्मान नवंबर और दिसंबर माह में बदमाशों को जल्द पकड़ने, वारदातों का खुलासा करने, अपराधों पर नियंत्रण करने जैसे कामों के लिए दिया है। सम्मानित पुलिसकर्मियों में थानाधिकारियों से लेकर कांस्टेबल और मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

सम्मान समारोह के बाद एसपी पाठक ने संपर्क सभा का आयोजन करते हुए पुलिसकर्मियों की समस्याओं को दूर करने का आश्वासन भी दिया। सम्मान समारोह के दौरान एएसपी प्रवीण कुमार जैन, राजेश मील की मौजूदगी में डीएसपी नियति शर्मा द्वारा सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले अधिकारी/कर्मचारियों को प्रशस्ति पत्र दिए, जिनमें उनके नामों अाैर उनके द्वारा किए कार्यों का उल्लेख किया। इन मामलों पर किया सम्मानित

  • रास्ते में मिला मंगलसूत्र लौटाने पर कांस्टेबल सूरजप्रकाश काे।
  • नहर में बहते युवक को बचाने पर हैड कांस्टेबल जितेन्द्र व कांस्टेबल यदुवीर काे।
  • उद्योग नगर में अपहरण व चाकूबाजी के मामले में बदमाशों को पकड़ने पर 13 पुलिसकर्मियों काे।
  • उद्योग नगर में लड़का-लड़की भागने के मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर 6 पुलिसकर्मियों काे।
  • 5 इनामी और 7 टॉप-10 बदमाश पकड़ने पर 21 पुलिसकर्मियों काे।

इनका किया सम्मान

सीआई अमरसिंह, प्रमेन्द्र कुमार रावत, हर्षराज सिंह खरेड़ा, संदीप विश्नोई, रामसिंह मीणा, मनोज सिकरवार, महेन्द्र कुमार मीणा, एसआई चेतन शर्मा, मोहम्मद इब्राहिम, कमलदान चारण, चंचल यादव और एएसआई दौलतराम, महेन्द्र, प्रताप सिंह, केसरिया सिंह, रामसिंह, सुभाषचन्द, सुगन कुमार, अब्दुल हक का सम्मान किया गया। हैड कांस्टेबल राजेश कुमार, श्योजीराम, दौलतराम, बहादुर सिंह, मुकेश कुमार, शिवराज, हरवंशलाल, राजेन्द्र सिंह, जितेन्द्र सिंह, नीरज, मुकेश कुमार, बलराज सिंह, राधेश्याम, जसकरण के अलावा कांस्टेबलों काे सम्मानित किया गया।

