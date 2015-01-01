पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:नवसृजित ग्राम पंचायतों व पंचायत समितियों के लिए पद स्वीकृत

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान सरकार के ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग ने आदेश जारी कर नवगठित 57 पंचायत समिति व 1456 ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास अधिकारी, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी, प्रगति प्रसार अधिकारी, कार्यालय सहायक के एक-एक कुल 57-57 व कनिष्ठ अभियंता, सहायक लेखधिकारी, कनिष्ठ लिपिक, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी के दो- दो कुल 114 -114 पद प्रत्येक नव गठित पंचायत समिति में व 1456 ग्राम पंचायतों में ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के 1426 नए पद स्वीकृत किए है।

राजस्थान अतिरिक्त एवं सहायक विकास अधिकारी संघ के प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री बद्रीलाल मीना ने बताया कि संगठन द्वारा पंचायतों व पंचायत समितियों के पुनर्गठन नवम्बर-2019 से ही सरकार से लगातार मांग कर दबाव बनाए जाने का ही यह परिणाम है। आगे शीघ्र ही शेष रहे पदों का नवसृजन व डीपीसी आयोजित करवाई जाकर पदोन्नति से एवं सीधी भर्ती द्वारा इन पदों को भरवाए जाने का संगठन द्वारा प्रयास किया जाएगा।

