पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कंट्राेल कार्यालय का निरीक्षण:प्रिंसिपल सीओएम ने कोटा व बारां के माल गोदाम का किया निरीक्षण, स्टेशनों पर यात्री सुविधाएं भी देखी

कोटा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के प्रमुख मुख्य परिचालन प्रबन्धक मुकुल जैन ने कोटा व बारां के माल गोदाम का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही उन्होंने रेलवे स्टेशनों पर भी यात्री सुविधाएं देखी।

जैन ने कोटा रेलवे स्टेशन, कोटा माल गोदाम, रूट रिले इन्टरलाॅकिंग, कोटा कंट्राेल कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही बारां रेलवे स्टेशन व बारां माल गोदाम, सुंदलक रेलवे स्टेशनों का भी सघन निरीक्षण किया। कोटा माल गोदाम के निरीक्षण के दौरान वरिष्ठ मण्डल परिचालन प्रबन्धक तुषार सारस्वत तथा सहायक वाणिज्य प्रबन्धक नन्दकिशोर मीणा, स्टेशन निदेशक एमएम शर्मा भी मौजूद रहे।

वरिष्ठ मण्डल वाणिज्य प्रबन्धक अजय कुमार पाल ने बताया कि माल गोदामों के निरीक्षण में उन्होंने लोडिंग- अनलोडिंग कार्यप्रणाली के बारे में जानकारी ली तथा रेल राजस्व बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए। जैन ने माल गोदाम में रेलवे लाइनों पर पड़े मटेरियल हटाने तथा रेलवे ट्रैक की साफ-ंसफाई के लिए सीटीआर कम्पलीट ट्रैक रिनुअल अत्याधुनिक मशीनों के जरिए कराने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने लोडिंग व अनलोडिंग में कार्यरत लेबर से चर्चा की एवं व्यापारियों से भी मुलाकात करके उनकी समस्याओं को सुना और व्यवस्था में सुधार के निर्देश दिए । कोटा कण्ट्रोल कार्यालय निरीक्षण में गाड़ियों के परिचालन सम्बन्धी मुद्दों पर चर्चा की।

जैन ने कोटा स्टेशन एवं बारां रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्री सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। इसके अलावा बारां माल गोदाम का विस्तार के बारे में क्या संभावनाएं हैं। रेल अधिकारियों से चर्चा की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें