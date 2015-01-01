पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेबसी:ई-मित्र व दुकान चलाकर खर्च निकाल रहे निजी स्कूल संचालक

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • काेराेना से बनी विकट परिस्थितियाें के आगे हारे स्कूल संचालक, 8 महीने से नहीं आ रही फीस

काेराेनाकाल में जहां पेरेंट्स आर्थिक रूप से परेशान हैं। स्कूलाें में फीस जमा नहीं हाे पा रही है। वहीं 8 महीने से स्कूलाें की व्यवस्थाएं भी प्रभावित हाे रही हैं। आर्थिक संकट के कारण कई स्कूल संचालक प्राेफेशन बदल रहे हैं। यह सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है। शहर में कई प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकाें ने ई-मित्र खाेल लिए हैं ताे किसी ने ऑनलाइन बिजनेस शुरू कर दिया है।

इन संचालकाें का कहना है कि काेराेनाकाल में पेरेंट्स फीस जमा नहीं कर रहे हैं। हम भी उनकी मजबूरी समझते हैं इसलिए दबाव भी नहीं डाल सकते, लेकिन फीस जमा न हाेने से हमारे सामने भी आर्थिक संकट आ गया है। इसलिए मजबूरी में दूसरा काम करना पड़ा।

ऑनलाइन मार्केटिंग व इंश्योरेंस से निकाल रही परिवार का खर्च

  • 20 साल से एजुकेशन से जुड़ी हूं। स्कूल इंचार्ज का काम कर रही थी। लेकिन, काेराेना में स्टूडेंट्स काे ऑनलाइन टीचिंग से लेकर सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने के बाद बावजूद फीस जमा नहीं हाे रही है। ऐसे में स्कूल के खर्चे निकालना मुश्किल हाे गया हैं। विकल्प के रूप में अब ऑनलाइन मार्केटिंग के अलावा इंश्याेरेंस का वर्क शुरू कर दिया। - सीमा गुप्ता, इंचार्ज, केबीएस स्कूल, स्टेशन

राेजगार पर संकट आया ताे स्कूल बंद कर ई-मित्र खाेला

  • 25 साल से स्कूल चला रहा हूं। काेराेना में स्कूलाें में फीस नहीं आई है। ऐसे में खर्चा चलाना मुश्किल हाे गया। अपने स्कूल में फीस नहीं आई ताे दूसरे स्कूल में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाना शुरू किया। लेकिन, वहां से भी 1 महीने से सैलरी नहीं मिली। थक हारकर अब बेटे के नाम से से ई-मित्र शुरू कर दिया। - इरशाद अहमद, निदेशक, विजडम पब्लिक मिडिल स्कूल, किशाेरपुरा

कर्ज लेकर किराया चुकाया, अब राेजगार के लिए ई-मित्र चला रहे

  • 5 साल से स्कूल संचालित कर रहा हूं। 8 महीने से फीस तक नहीं आई। बिल्डिंग का किराया चुकाने के लिए रुपए उधार लिए हैं। सरकार से भी अारटीई का पेमेंट नहीं मिला। एेसे में अब राेजगार के लिए स्कूल में ई-मित्र डाल लिया। कुछ खर्चे निकल रहे हैं। - तरुण श्रीवास्तव, निदेशक, केवीएम अकेडमी स्कूल, बालिता राेड

​​​​​​​प्राॅपर्टी का बिजनेस शुरू कर दिया

  • 4 साल से स्कूल चला रहा हूं। भवन निर्माण के लिए लाेन लिया था। मार्च से किश्तें बाकी हैं। कहीं से भी फीस नहीं आ रही। अभी स्कूल बंद है। ऐसे हालत में प्राॅपर्टी डीलिंग कर रहा हूं। साथ ही बिल्डिंग मटेरियल से संबंधित काम करने से कुछ इनकम हाे जाती है। काफी दिक्कतें हाे रही हैं। - राजीव शर्मा, निदेशक, रेनबाे स्कूल, बाेरखेड़ा

​​​​​​​बैंक से लाेन लेकर मार्ट शुरू किया है

  • स्कूल फीस का विषय पेचीदा है। सरकार भी सहायता नहीं कर रही है। बिना फीस के स्कूल का संचालन संभव नहीं है। प्राइवेट एजुकेशन की इस स्थिति में मुझे दूसरे व्यवसाय के लिए प्रेरित किया है। बैंक व जिला उद्याेग केंद्र से लाेन लेकर दुकान शुरू की है। अब तय किया है कि कोरोनाकाल के बाद भी ये बिजनेस बंद नहीं करूंगा। - आरके शर्मा, चेयरमैन, न्यू पब्लिक स्कूल ग्रुप
