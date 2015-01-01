पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कृषकों तक उन्नत तकनीक पहुंचाएं : आयुक्त

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • आयुक्त कैलाश चन्द मीणा ने कृषि अनुसंधान समन्वय समिति की बैठक ली

कोटा। कृषि अनुसंधान समन्वय समिति की बैठक मंगलवार को क्षेत्रीय विकास आयुक्त कैलाश चन्द मीणा की अध्यक्षता में सीएडी सभागार में हुई। उन्हाेंने कहा कि नान्ता फॉर्म, कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के वैज्ञानिक रबी सीजन में तैयार की जा रही कृषि की उन्नत फसल एवं तकनीकी के बारे में लघु एवं सीमांत कृषकों को जानकारी प्रदान करें ताकि उन्नत किस्म की पैदावार कर आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त बन सकें।

उन्होंने प्रयोगशाला में मृदा के परीक्षण को बढ़ाने, उन्नत किस्म की उपज तैयार कर काश्तकार को खेत तक उन्नत किस्म की पैदावार करने की जानकारी एवं तरीके को पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में प्रयोगशाला में रिक्त सुपरवाइजर के पदों की समस्या को गम्भीरता से लिया जिस पर उन्होंने रिक्त पदों के प्रस्तावों को तैयार कर राज्य सरकार को भिजवाने की बात कही।

परियोजना निदेशक शस्य कल्पना शर्मा ने कृषि अनुसंधान ईकाई नान्ता एवं दीगोद में किये जा रहे विभिनन अनुसंधान कार्यों एवं गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी। अनुसंधान अधिकारी नरेश शर्मा ने वर्ष 2019-20 में किये गये अनुसंधान कार्यों का प्रस्तुतीकरण किया। कृषि वैज्ञानिक बलदेव सिंह एवं डॉ. बीएस मीणा ने रबी सीजन 2020-21 की सिफारिशों के बारे में जानकारी दी।

इस अवसर पर सभापति सुनील गालव, संयुक्त निदेशक कृषि रामावतार शर्मा, नान्ता कृषि फार्म के कृषि अनुसंधान अधिकारी इन्द्रराज मीणा, कृषि विवि के विशेषज्ञ एवं वैज्ञानिक सहित संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे। कृषि की उन्नत तकनीकों का हो प्रभावी प्रचार-प्रसार : बैठक में क्षेत्रीय विकास आयुक्त ने कृषि, नान्ता फॉर्म, कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा तैयार की जा रही कृषि की उन्नत तकनीक का प्रभावी प्रचार-प्रसार करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कृषि की उन्नत तकनीक, कम लागत में अधिक पैदावार की जा सकने वाली फसल, बुआई के समय लगने वाले कीटनाशक और फसल की पैदावार को बढ़ाने के लिए उपयोग में ली जाने वाली खाद एवं कीटनाशकों के छिड़काव आदि कार्यक्रम चलाने को कहा।

ब्लॉक स्तर पर कार्यशाला आयोजित करने के निर्देश

क्षेत्रीय विकास आयुक्त निर्देश दिए जिसमें कृषि की उन्नत तकनीक कम लागत में अधिक पैदावार एवं मुनाफे के बारे में पीपीटी के माध्यम से काश्तकार को जागरूक किया जाये। उन्नत किस्म की फसलों की पैदावार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए किसानों को प्रेरित किया जाये। इस कार्यशाला में कम पानी में भी तैयार की जा सकने वाली फसलों को अपनाने के लिए भी जागरूक किया गया।

