निर्णय:रेलवे पुलों पर आरडीएसओ की मुहर लगे गर्डर ही लगेंगे

कोटा16 मिनट पहले
  कोटा16 मिनट पहले
  • रेलवे बोर्ड ने जारी किए आदेश, हादसे न हों इसलिए यह निर्णय लिया

रेल लाइन के ऊपर से गुजरने वाले ओवरब्रिज अब पहले से अधिक मजबूत होंगे। अब अनुसंधान अभिकल्प एवं मानक संगठन (आरडीएसओ) के अप्रूवल वाले स्टील गर्डर का उपयोग ही ओवरब्रिज के स्पैन के लिए किया जाएगा। ऐसा ओवरब्रिज पर यातायात का लोड बढ़ने से नीचे गुजर रही ट्रेनों के ऊपर से जोखिम कम करने के लिए किया जाएगा। देश भर में बनने वाले ओवरब्रिज में आरडीएसओ की मुहर वाली कंपनियों के ही स्टील गर्डर लगाने के आदेश रेलवे बोर्ड ने जारी किए हैं।

रेल लाइन के ऊपर से गुजर रहे पुलों के हिस्सों के टूटकर गिरने की कई घटनाएं हाे चुकी हैं। पुलों के स्टील गर्डर की गुणवत्ता पर सवाल सात साल पहले कासगंज-बरेली ब्राडगेज रेलखंड पर निर्माणाधीन पुल का हिस्सा गिरने पर उठा था। यहां रेलवे की संस्था आरकोनम के 10 में से पांच गर्डर की गुणवत्ता आरडीएसओ की जांच में गड़बड़ मिली थी। ऐसे में आरडीएसओ ने तय मानक के ही स्टील गर्डर इस्तेमाल करने की सिफारिश की थी।

मजबूत होंगे रोड ओवरब्रिज : पुल की जनरल एडजेस्टमेंट डिजाइन (जीएडी) तैयार करते समय ही आरडीएसओ से मंजूर डिजाइन वाले स्पैन बनाने की व्यवस्था होगी। विशेष परिस्थिति में यदि नॉन स्टैंडर्ड स्पैन का निर्माण किया जाएगा तो जोनल रेलवे इसका रिकॉर्ड रखेगा, इससे पुल मजबूत होंगे।

