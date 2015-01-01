पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन:आय बढ़ाने के लिए रेलवे की पहल; ट्रेन के पुराने कोचों में खुलेंगे ‘रेस्टोरेंट ऑन व्हील’, टेंडर जल्द

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • हेरिटेज लुक दिया जाएगा, हर कोच में लगाए जाएंगे टेबल कुर्सी

रेलवे अब अपने पुराने कोचों का उपयोग रेस्टोरेंट के लिए करेगा। पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के काेटा व सवाई माधोपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास फिलहाल 2 पुराने कोच में रेस्टोरेंट खोले जाने की योजना है। रेलवे उसका नाम रेस्टोरेंट ऑन व्हील दिया है। माना जा रहा है कि रेलवे काेराेना काल में घटी आय काे बढ़ाने के लिए यह कदम उठा रहा है। पुराने कोचों में रेस्टोरेंट खोले जाने के लिए रेलवे टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा बोली लगाने वाले काे रेस्टोरेंट खोलने के लिए कोच उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। मध्य रेलवे जबलपुर मंडल में जबलपुर, सतना, कटनी, मदन महल, पीपरिया रेलवे स्टेशन के पास इस माह के अंतिम सप्ताह में रेस्टाेरेंट के लिए टेंडर खोले जाने की उम्मीद है। स्टेशनों के लिए 31 से 57 लाख तक रेट तय की गई है। पुराने कोचों को रंग रोगन कर हेरिटेज लुक को ध्यान में रखते हुए तैयार किया जाएगा और रेलवे स्टेशन प्लेटफार्म के पास खड़ा किया जाएगा। कोच में ही खाने में नाश्ते के लिए टेबल कुर्सियां लगाई जाएंगी। यात्री चाय, नाश्ता और भोजन कर सकेंगे। सीनियर डीसीएम अजय कुमार पाल ने बताया कि पुराने कोचों में रेस्टोरेंट खोलने जाने के लिए निविदा निकालने की तैयारी की जा रही है। कोटा रेल मंडल के सवाई माधोपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर देश और विदेश के बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक आते हैं। पर्यटक वहां रणथंभौर अभ्यारण क्षेत्र में सैर सपाटा करते हैं। इस स्टेशन के आसपास रेलवे के पुराने कोचों में रेस्टोरेंट खोले जाने से पर्यटकों का आकर्षण और बढ़ेगा। कोटा में देशभर से बड़ी संख्या में कोचिंग में स्टूडेंट्स और उनके परिवार के सदस्य आते हैं, उन्हें बेहतर सुविधा मिलेगी।

