सिटी स्पोर्ट्स:रेलवे की लोको पैंथर रामगंजमंडी और सीनियर डीपीओ इलेवन टीम ने मैच जीते

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
संकल्प रेल संस्थान की प्रतियोगिता में खिलाड़ी को मैन ऑफ द मैच देती मुख्य अतिथि। - Dainik Bhaskar
संकल्प रेल संस्थान की प्रतियोगिता में खिलाड़ी को मैन ऑफ द मैच देती मुख्य अतिथि।
  • संकल्प रेल संस्थान की क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में हुए दो मैच

संकल्प रेल संस्थान द्वारा आयोजित क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को मेकेनिकल आरओएच, आरपीएफ हेड क्वार्टर, लोको पैंथर, आरपीएफ स्टार, सीनियर डीपीओ इलेवन रामगंजमंडी ने मैच जीते। संस्थान के सचिव एमएस बग्गा, शेख मोहम्मद जफर ने बताया कि रेलवे स्टेडियम में हुए पहले मैच में ब्रेवो मेडिकल ने 14.3 ओवर में 100 रन बनाए।

जवाब में मैकेनिकल आरओएच के दिनेश पांचाल ने 8.4 ओवर में 42 रन, धीरज ने 28 रनों की ठोस पारी खेलते हुए 4 विकेट पर 104 रन बनाकर जीत दर्ज की। आरपीएफ हैडक्वाटर ने बल्लेबाजी करते हुए धर्मेन्द्र 46 रन व संजय मीणा के 25 रनों की बदौलत 12.2 ओवर में 118 रन बनाए।

आरपीएफ हैडक्वाटर की टीम के गेंदबाज पुष्पेन्द्र 10 रन 2 विकेट की घातक गेंदबाजी के कारण 15 ओवर भी नहीं खेल सकी। जवाब में सीपीडब्ल्यूआई नाॅर्थ के बल्लेबाज सुरेन्द्र राजपूत नाबाद 54 रन, कृष्णा के 13 रन की बदौलत मैच को अन्तिम ओवर तक ले गए। लोको पेंथर ने तुगलकाबाद इलेवन को 29 रन से हराया।

मैन ऑफ द मैच लोको पेंथर के महरूज को चुना गया। वर्कशाॅप ग्राउंड पर आरपीएफ स्टार ने एआईपीएमए इलेवन को 10 विकेट से हराया। आरपीएफ स्टार के धर्मवीर को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना।सीनियर डीपीओ इलेवन ने आईआरपीडब्ल्यूआई को 99 रन से हराया। प्रमोद मैन ऑफ द मैच चुने गए। रामगंजमंडी इलेवन ने सीडब्ल्यूएम इलेवन को 31 रन से हराया।

