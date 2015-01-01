पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:जनरल और स्लीपर कोच एसी बनाएगा रेलवे, सभी में होंगी 105 सीटें, पहले चरण में 230 तैयार होंगे

कोटा44 मिनट पहले
रेलवे नॉन-एसी स्लीपर और जनरल क्लास कोच को अपग्रेड करने की योजना बना रहा है। रेलवे अनारक्षित जनरल क्लास कोच और 3-टियर नॉन एसी स्लीपर क्लास कोच को एसी कोच में री-डिजाइन कर रहा है। रेलवे के इस कदम से यात्रियों को सस्ते में एसी ट्रेनों में सफर करने का मौका मिलेगा।

रेलवे बोर्ड के अधिकारी ने बताया कि अपग्रेडेड कोच, जिसे एक किफायती एसी 3-टियर क्लास के जैसा होगा। उसे एसी-3 टियर टूरिस्ट क्लास कहा जाएगा। पहले चरण में 230 कोच तैयार किए जाएंगे। हर कोच को बनाने में करीब 2.8 करोड़ से 3 करोड़ की लागत आएगी। जो कि एसी-3 क्लास कोच को बनाने में आने वाली लागत से करीब 10 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। शुरुआती डिजाइन में हर एक कोच में 105 सीटें रखने की योजना है।

ट्रेनों के साइड लोअर बर्थ की डिजाइन बदलेगी
रेल यात्रियों के सफर को सुविधाजनक आरामदायक बनाने के लिए रेलवे ने कोचों की साइड लोअर बर्थ के डिजाइन में बदलाव किया है। साइड लोअर बर्थ में सफर करने वाले यात्री अक्सर शिकायत करते हैं कि उन्हें सोने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। कई यात्री दोनों सीटों के बीच गैप की वजह से पीठ में दर्द होने की भी शिकायत करते हैं। इसको देखते हुए रेलवे अब साइड लोअर बर्थ को बदल रहा है।रेलवे बोर्ड के अधिकारी ने बताया कि ट्रेनों में लोअर साइड बर्थ पर बैठने के लिए स्प्लिट ऑप्शन होता है।

