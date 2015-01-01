पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Rajasthan,DEO And Senior Assistant Who Was Seeking Bribe To Pass The Bill,The ACB Court Ordered Both To Be Sent To Jail

कोटा एसीबी की कार्रवाई का मामला:बिल पास करने की एवज में रिश्वत मांगने वाले डीईओ व वरिष्ठ सहायक को कोर्ट ने जेल भेजा

कोटा18 मिनट पहले
  • गिरफ्तार दो आरोपियों को एसीबी कोर्ट में पेश किया गया

कोटा ग्रामीण एसीबी के हत्थे चढ़े शिक्षा विभाग झालावाड़ के 2 अधिकारियों को शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहाँ से एसीबी कोर्ट ने दोनो को जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए। कोटा ग्रामीण एसीबी की टीम ने गुरुवार को ट्रेप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था। वरिष्ठ सहायक दीपक वर्मा, 27 साल,अतिरिक्त जिला परियोजना समन्वयक झालावाड़ (एडीपीसी) को कोटा में 40 हजार की रिश्वत लेते दबोचा था। जबकि जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी व अतिरिक्त प्रभार जिला परियोजना समन्वयक झालावाड़ (एडीपीसी)रंगलाल मीणा को झालावाड़ से गिरफ्तार किया था।वही भनक लगते ही सहायक लेखाधिकारी प्रथम (एडीपीसी) महेन्द्र मीणा फरार हो गया था। इन्होंने परिवादी के निर्माण कार्य के 22 लाख के बिल पास करने की एवज में रिश्वत मांगी थी। एसीबी कोर्ट ने रंगलाल मीणा व दीपक वर्मा को 14 दिन की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए है। अब एसीबी की टीम डीईओ का बैंक लॉकर खंगाल रही है।

