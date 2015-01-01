पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Rajasthan,In Kota, The Death Of A Young Man Injured In A Land Dispute, Five Days After The Incident, Police Arrested 6 People For Murder, 2 Child Molesters Were Also Detained

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या के आरोपी गिरफ्तार:कोटा में जमीन विवाद में घायल युवक की मौत, वारदात के पांच दिन बाद हत्या के आरोप में 6 जने गिरफ्तार, 2 बालअपचारी भी डिटेन

कोटा28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुन्हाड़ी थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है गिरफ्तार मुख्य अभियुक्त

कोटा पुलिस ने जमीन विवाद में युवक की हत्या करने के आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। कुन्हाड़ी पुलिस ने घटना के मुख्य अभियुक्त अनिल कुमार 33 साल सहित 6 आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही घटना में शामिल दो बाल अपचारी को डिटेन किया। मुख्य अभियुक्त अनिल कुमार,कुन्हाड़ी थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। जिसके खिलाफ हत्या का प्रयास,अवैध हथियार,जबरन वसूली,मारपीट के 13 मामले दर्ज है।

ये था मामला

फरियादी दीपक ने 18 नवम्बर को कुन्हाड़ी थाने में शिकायत दी थी। जिसमे बताया गया कि काली बस्ती वाली जमीन को लेकर हमारे व अनिल हरिजन, वगेरह के बीच विवाद चल रहा था। 18 नवम्बर को में,मेरे मामा ससुर भरतराज मालवीय व नरेश के साथ काली बस्ती वाली जमीन पर गए थे। वहाँ मौका पाकर अनिल ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर भरतराज पर धारदार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। हमले में भरतराज के हाथ पैर टूट गए। जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भर्ती कराया गया।

मौत के बाद आरोपी गिरफ्तार

वारदात के चार दिन बाद सोमवार को गम्भीर घायल भरतराज ने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने तुरन्त कार्रवाई करते हुए मुख्य अभियुक्त अनिल कुमार उम्र 35 साल,करण उर्फ कालू उम्र 19 साल,रोहित उर्फ झब्बू उम्र 22 साल, सुमित उम्र 24 साल,अर्जुन उम्र 18 साल,रवि उम्र 19 साल को गिरफ्तार किया है। जबकि वारदात में शामिल दो बालअपचारियों को भी दस्तयाब किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें