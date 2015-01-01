पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेके लोन अस्पताल:वेतन भुगतान की मांग को लेकर कार्य बहिष्कार पर उतरे 150 ठेका कार्मिक, अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं चरमराई

कोटा24 मिनट पहले
ठेकाकर्मियों का आरोप है कि पिछले 2 माह से वेतन नहीं मिलने से घर का खर्चा चलना मुश्किल हो रहा है।
  • अस्पताल प्रशासन ने नर्सिंगकर्मी और स्टूडेंट्स को काम पर लगाया

संभाग के सबसे बड़े मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल जेके लोन में सोमवार को ठेकाकर्मी कार्य बहिष्कार पर उतर गए। 2 माह का बकाया वेतन व पीएफ राशि जमा कराने की मांग को लेकर लगभग 150 कार्मिक अस्पताल के गेट पर धरने पर बैठ गए। ठेकाकर्मियों के कार्य बहिष्कार से अस्पताल की व्यवस्था चरमरा गई। पर्ची काउंटर, दवा काउंटर सहित जांच काउंटर पर कार्य प्रभावित हो गया। पर्ची काउंटर पर मरीज और लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। इधर, ठेकाकर्मियों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी।

कार्य बहिष्कार की सूचना पर अस्पताल प्रशासन हरकत में आया और नर्सिंगकर्मी व स्टूडेंट्स को कार्य पर लगाया। हालात को देखते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी मय जाब्ते के अस्पताल पहुंचे। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ठेका संवेदक,अस्पताल अधीक्षक व ठेकाकर्मी संघ के बीच वार्ता शुरू हुई।

पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ठेका कर्मचारियों से बात करके अस्पताल प्रबंधन के लोग।
ठेकाकर्मियों का आरोप है कि पिछले 2 माह से वेतन नहीं मिलने से घर का खर्चा चलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। दीवाली आने वाली है। लेकिन बार-बार अवगत करवाने के बाद भी वेतन को लेकर अस्पताल प्रशासन और संवेदक गंभीर नहीं नजर आ रहे हैं। पिछले 3 माह से ठेका कार्मिकों का पीएफ भी संवेदकों द्वारा जमा नही करवाया जा रहा है।

इस मामले में अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. एससी दुलारा का कहना है कि अस्पताल में हाल ही में नया कॉन्ट्रैक्ट हुआ है। पिछले संवेदक द्वारा ठेकाकर्मियों को भुगतान नहीं दिया गया। इसके लिए कमेटी बना दी है। वहीं, पीएफ जमा नही कराने का मामला भी दो साल पुराना है। इसकी फाइल को अकाउंट डिपार्टमेंट को भेज रहे हैं। जल्द ही समस्या का समाधान होगा।

