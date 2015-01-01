पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापौर चुनाव:कौन बनेगा कोटा दक्षिण का किंग! पढ़िए इनसाइड स्टोरी

कोटा12 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम कोटा दक्षिण में कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों को 36-36 सीटें मिली हैं।
  • दोनों दलों के पास फिलहाल 41 का जादुई आंकड़ा नहीं

कोटा नगर निकाय आम चुनाव में मंगलवार को मेयर पद के लिए मतदान होगा। दोनों दल बहुमत होने का दावा कर रहे है। लेकिन जमीनी हकीकत इससे परे है। दोनों दलों के पास फिलहाल 41 का जादुई आंकड़ा नहीं है। ऐसे में शहर के आमजन में सवाल बना हुआ है कि आखिर कौन बनेगा कोटा दक्षिण का किंग?

भाजपा 36+4=40 ?

भाजपा को कोटा दक्षिण नगर निकाय चुनाव में 36 सीट मिली। 4 निर्दलीय पार्षद उनके सम्पर्क में बताए गए है। बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान सभी पार्षदों को एमपी रखा गया है। जहां उन्हें अलग अलग जगहों पर घुमाया जा रहा है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक उन्हें मतदान के दिन कोटा लाया जाएगा। इधर बीजेपी के बागी निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल कोटा में ही बताए जा रहे। पर अभी तक उन्होंने पत्ते नही खोले है। ओम गुंजल खुद का टिकट कटने से नाराज है।

कांग्रेस 36+3=39?
कांग्रेस ने कोटा दक्षिण नगर निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी के गढ़ में सेंघ लगाई। ओर उम्मीद से ज्यादा 36 सीट भी जीती। लेकिन जादुई आंकड़ा 41 नही जुटा पाई। उल्टा कांग्रेस खेमे के एक निर्दलीय पार्षद को बीजेपी अपने साथ ले गई।कोंग्रेस खेमे में निर्दलीयों को मिलाकर फ़िलहाल 39 की संख्या है। सभी पार्षद अभी जयपुर में है।पार्टी सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक सभी पार्षदों को देर रात तक कोटा लाया जाएगा।

क्रॉस वोटिंग की उम्मीद, साथ ही डर भी

जादुई आंकड़ा नही होने के बावजूद दोनों दल अपना महापौर बनाने का दावा कर रहे है। कांग्रेस को उम्मीद है कि मतदान के समय उन्हें 44 पार्षदों के वोट मिलेगा। जबकि बीजेपी को 42 से 43 पार्षदों के वोट मिलने का दावा कर रही है। हालांकि दोनों दल आधिकारिक रूप से कुछ भी बोलने को तैयार नही है। ऐसे में दोनों दलों को क्रॉस वोटिंग होने का डर सता रहा है। इसलिए बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान पार्षदों के मोबाइल भी बन्द करवा रखे है। उन्हें वोटिंग के दिन ही कोटा लाने की बात कह रहे है।

असंतुष्ट पर विशेष नजर
बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान दोनों दल असंतुष्ट पार्षद पर विशेष नजर रखे हुए है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक दोनों दलों की बाड़ेबंदी में कुछ असंतुष्ट पार्षद है। दोनों दलों ने ऐसे पार्षदों का ध्यान रखने के लिए अपने अपने मजबूत नेताओं को मैदान में उतार रखा है। बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान ये सिपहसालार ,साये की तरह इनके साथ रह रहे है।

