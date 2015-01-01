पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनदहाड़े हत्या:बाइक पर जा रहे युवक पर चाकू से किए ताबड़तोड़ वार, 1 युवक की मौत,1 घायल

कोटा2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक इमरान
  • प्लॉट पर अवैध कब्जे को लेकर चल रहा था विवाद

कोटा के अनंतपुरा थाना इलाके में शनिवार को दिनदहाड़े एक युवक की चाकू घोंप कर हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है।पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर कुछ बदमाशों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। जिसमे मृतक के एक ओर साथी को चाकू लगे है।जिसका अस्पताल में इलाज जारी है। वारदात के बाद हमलावर मौके से फरार हो गए। अनंतपुरा थाना एएसआई रघुराज सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक इमरान उर्फ गोलू व मोइन भिंडी के बीच बरडा बस्ती व क्रेशर बस्ती में प्लॉट पर अवैध कब्जे को लेकर पहले भी झगड़ा हुआ था। शनिवार सुबह इमरान अपने दो दोस्त के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर दुकान का रहा था। सुभाष नगर,कब्रिस्तान के पास मोइन नाम के बदमाश ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर इमरान पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। हमले में इमरान के 7 जगह घाव लगे है। उसकी मौत हो गई। जबकि घायल शरीफ को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। मृतक के पिता असलम ने बताया कि दोनो के बीच रंजिश चल रही थी। बदमाश मोइन समझौते के दवाब बना रहा था,जिसपर इमरान ने पैसा मांगा था। शनिवार को अपने दो साथियों के साथ इमरान बाइक से दुकान जा रहा था। इमरान बाइक पर पीछे बैठा हुआ था।मोइन ने चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर दिया।पुलिस ने शव को मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। ओर बदमाशो की तलाश तेज कर दी

