नगर निगम महापौर चुनाव:कोटा में कांग्रेस ने दोनों निगम में महापौर पद के लिए प्रत्याशी तय किए, उत्तर में मंजू मेहरा और दक्षिण से राजीव अग्रवाल उम्मीदवार

कोटा25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस ने कोटा उत्तर में मंजू मेहरा को महापौर प्रत्याशी बनाया।
  • कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम चुनाव में कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला, यहां 70 में से 47 सीट कांग्रेस को मिली

कांग्रेस ने कोटा में दोनों निगम में महापौर पद के लिए प्रत्याशी तय कर दिए है। पीसीसी चीफ की ओर से जारी पत्र में कोटा उत्तर में मंजू मेहरा को महापौर प्रत्याशी बनाया है। जबकि कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम के लिए राजीव अग्रवाल के नाम पर मुहर लगाई है।

ये है स्थिति

कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम चुनाव में कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है। यहां 70 में से 47 सीट कांग्रेस को मिली है। जबकि बीजेपी के गढ़ कोटा दक्षिण में कांग्रेस ने दमदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 80 में से 36 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। बीजेपी को भी 36 सीट मिली है,जबकि 8 निर्दलीय जीते है।

क्षिण नगर निगम के लिए राजीव अग्रवाल के नाम पर मुहर लगाई गई।
4 निर्दलीय कांग्रेस के संपर्क में

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 4 निर्दलीय कांग्रेस के सम्पर्क में है। जबकि 3 बीजेपी के सम्पर्क में.एक निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल ने अभी अपने पत्ते नही खोले है। इधर कोटा दक्षिण में भाजपा ने महापौर प्रत्याशी के लिए विवेक राजवंशी के नाम पर मुहर लगाई है।

भाजपा ने कोटा दक्षिण से महापौर प्रत्याशी के लिए विवेक राजवंशी को खड़ा किया।
