कोचिंग शुरू करने की मांग:कोटा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति का सरकार से आग्रह, नियमों के तहत दी जाए संचालन की अनुमति

कोटा15 मिनट पहले
प्रेसवार्ता करते हुए कोटा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति
  • कोचिंग बंद होने से हॉस्टल-मैस से जुड़े हजारों लोग हो रहे प्रभावित

कोटा में जल्द कोचिंग शुरू करने की मांग कोटा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति का आंदोलन जारी है।संघर्ष समिति के सदस्य सरकार से नियमों के तहत क्लासरूम पढ़ाई संचालन की अनुमति का आग्रह किया है। समिति के सदस्यों ने प्रेसवार्ता करके कहा कि कोविड गाइडलाइन की पूरी तरह पालना की जाएगी। कोटा में कोचिंग बंद होने से हॉस्टल , मैस से जुड़े हजारों लोग प्रभावित हो रहे है। कोटा की अर्थव्यवस्था पर भी विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ रहा है।

समिति सदस्यों का कहना है कि ज्यादा दिनों तक यही स्थिति बनी रही तो खाने के लाले पड़ जाएंगे। पेट भरना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। सरकार स्कूल व कोचिंग शुरू करने के लिए गाइड लाइन बनाए। सुरक्षित वातावरण में कोचिंग में क्लासरूम कोचिंग की पढ़ाई शुरू करवाने की व्यवस्था करे। जिससे व्यापार गति पकड़ सके। स्टूडेंट और पेरेन्ट्स दोनों तैयार हैं। कोटा के कोचिंग व हॉस्टल्स भी स्टूडेंट्स को सुरक्षित वातावरण में पढ़ाई करवाने के लिए आश्वासन दे रहे हैं। सरकार को चाहिए कि कोटा में जल्द से जल्द पढ़ाई शुरू करवाए।

