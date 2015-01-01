पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  Rajasthan,kota,Hydraulic Ladder (fire Engine) Proving Unusable Due To Lack Of Trend Staff, Trend Staff Could Not Be Found Even After 7 Years

अनदेखी:ट्रेंड स्टाफ के अभाव में अनुपयोगी साबित हो रही हाइड्रोलिक लेडर(दमकल),7 साल बाद भी नही मिल सका ट्रेंड स्टाफ

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
श्रीनाथपुरम फायर स्टेशन पर खड़ी हाइड्रोलिक लेडर(दमकल)
  • फिनलैंड से मंगवाई गई थी करीब 6 करोड़ की लागत वाली हाइड्रोलिक लेडर(दमकल)

कोटा में बहुमंजिला इमारतों में आग की घटना पर नियंत्रण के खरीदी गई हाइड्रोलिक लेडर(दमकल) के लिए 7 साल बाद भी ट्रेंड स्टाफ नही मिल सका है। विभागीय अनदेखी व ट्रेंड स्टाफ नही मिलने से ये दमकल श्रीनाथपुरम फायर स्टेशन पर खड़ी है। कुछ दिनों पहले ही विदेश से इसके सेंसर मंगवाकर ठीक करवाया गया है। जिसने 18-19 लाख खर्च हुए है। अब निगम द्वारा दमकल को ऑपरेट,मेंटिनेंस व सर्विस के लिए टेंडर किया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ये दमकल 12 दिसम्बर 2012 को आई थी। खरीद के समय से ही इस दमकल को ऑपरेट करने वाले ट्रेंड स्टाफ का भी अता पता भी नही था। स्थानीय 4-5 स्टाफ को ट्रेंनिग दिलवाकर इतिश्री की गई थी।

42 मीटर ऊँचाई तक नियंत्रण की क्षमता

करीब 6 करोड़ की लागत वाली हाइड्रोलिक लेडर(दमकल), फिनलैंड से खरीदी गई थी। 42 मीटर तक ऊँचाई के भवनों में आग लगने पर इस दमकल का प्रयोग होता है।पिछले कुछ सालों में कोटा में कई कोचिंग संस्थान व हॉस्टल बहुमंजिला बन चुके है। साथ ही बहुमंजिला आवासीय इमारते व मल्टी स्टोरी भी बनी है। इनमे बड़ी की संख्या में विद्यार्थी व परिवार रहते है। ऐसे में वहाँ होने वाली आगजनी व किसी भी तरह की घटना पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए हाइड्रोलिक लेडर (दमकल) खरीदी गई थी।मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 7 साल में इस दमकल का आग बुझाने में एक बार भी उपयोग नही किया गया।

इनका कहना

पिछले साल दशहरे पर झूला टूटने के वक्त रेस्क्यू में इसी दमकल का उपयोग किया गया था।दमकल के सेंसर खराब हो गए थे जिन्हें ठीक करवा दिया गया है। हाइड्रोलिक लेडर(दमकल) को ऑपरेट,सर्विस व मेंटिनेंस के लिए टेंडर कर रहे है। हर शिफ्ट में एक ऑपरेट,एक ड्राइवर का स्टाफ रहेगा। वैसे हमने 4-5 स्टाफ को ट्रेंनिग भी दिला रखी है।

--जलज घसी,फायर ऑफिसर नगर निगम कोटा

