ये खबर पढ़ना जरूरी है:नए कोटा के कई घरों में गुरुवार से नही आएगा नल में पानी, 33 घण्टे बाधित रहेगी जलापूर्ति

कोटा16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोबरिया बावड़ी सर्किल पर चल रहा है अंडरपास का कार्य
  • पाइप लाइन शिफ्ट करने व इंटरकनेक्शन के कारण पेयजल आपूर्ति होगी बाधित

कोटा में नगर विकास न्यास द्वारा गोबरिया बावड़ी सर्किल पर अंडरपास का कार्य चल रहा है। 26 नवम्बर को जलदाय विभाग की 900 एमएम व्यास की पाइप लाइन को शिफ्ट करने एवं इंटरकनेक्शन का कार्य किया जाएगा। जिसके कारण सुबह 10 बजे से 27 नवम्बर शाम 7 बजे तक पेयजल आपूर्ति बाधित रहेगी।

इन इलाकों में नही आएगा पानी

जनस्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग नगर खण्ड प्रथम के अधिशाषी अभियंता सोमेश मेहरा ने बताया कि वीर सावरकर नगर, हरिओम नगर, रंगबाड़ी योजना, रंगबाड़ी, महावीर नगर प्रथम, महावीर नगर द्वितीय, महावीर नगर विस्तार, गोबरिया बावड़ी, अनंतपुरा, आईपीआईए रोड नम्बर 1 से 7, प्रेम नगर प्रथम/द्वितीय/तृतीय, गोविन्द नगर, कंसुआ, इंदिरा गांधी पावर हाउस, बॉम्बे योजना, चंबल इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, श्री राम नगर, सूर्य नगर, प्रेम नगर अफोर्डेबल, चंद्रशेखर आजाद अफोर्डेबल, जे.के. कॉलोनी, सूरसागर, टीचर्स कॉलोनी, केशवपुरा, बसंत विहार, गणेश तालाब, संतोषी नगर, बालाकुंड, श्याम नगर, हनुमान बस्ती, आर.ए.सी. कॉलोनी, रंग बिहार, कम्पीटिशन कॉलोनी इत्यादि क्षेत्रों में 33 घण्टे पेयजल आपूर्ति बाधित रहेगी।

उन्होंने बताया प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में पेयजल उपभोक्ताओं से आव्हान किया है कि 26 नवम्बर को आपूर्ति के समय ही आवश्यक मात्रा में पेयजल संग्रहण करके रखें। पेयजल आपूर्ति 27 नवम्बर को शाम से ही हो पायेगी।

