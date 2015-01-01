पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोटा:जेकेलोन अस्पताल मे अव्यवस्था देख मंत्री शांति धारीवाल की बहू ने अधीक्षक को लगाई फटकार, बोलीं- क्या महिलाओं की औकात नहीं है?

कोटा7 मिनट पहले
एकता धारीवाल ने चेतावनी दी कि 15 दिन में हालात सुधार ले।
  • इससे पहले आरएमआरएस सदस्य एकता धारीवाल ने अस्पताल में घूमकर व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया

शनिवार को संभाग के सबसे बड़े मातृ एवं शिशु चिकित्सालय जेकेलोन में यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल की पुत्रवधू एकता धारीवाल ने अव्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। जिसको लेकर अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ एससी दुलारा को जमकर फटकार लगाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं के इलाज में कोई लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि 15 दिन में हालात सुधार ले। तब तक अचार सहिंता भी खत्म हो जाएगी। यदि 15 दिन बाद भी व्यवस्था नहीं सुधरी, तो अस्पताल से लेकर धारीवाल जी बंगले तक महिलाओं की इतनी भीड़ हो जाएगी। उसको कोई नहीं रोक पाएगा। कोई नेता,कोई मंत्री कुछ नही कर पायेगा।

एकता धारीवाल ने कहा कि यह सब मेरा परिवार है, महिलाओं पर हो रहे अत्याचार व महिलाओं के प्रेग्नेंसी के समय सही तरीके से ध्यान नहीं रखा गया तो यह हमारे लिए शर्म की बात है। मैं एक महिला हूं, अव्यवस्थाओं को देखकर मेरी आत्मा तड़पती है। क्या महिलाओं की औकात नहीं है? आप लोग महिलाओं की वजह से अस्पताल में हो, आगे से ध्यान रख लेना।

इससे पहले आरएमआरएस सदस्य एकता धारीवाल ने अस्पताल में घूमकर व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया। बाथरूम में गंदगी मिलने नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि आपने अस्पताल का सत्यनाश कर रखा है,आप बाथरूम में जाकर देखो तब पता चलेगा संक्रमण कैसे फैलता है। अब एक भी दिन बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ नही होने देंगे।

महिला की शिकायत पर जायजा लेने पहुंची एकता धारीवाल

दरअसल 10 दिन पहले जेके लोन अस्पताल में एक महिला के ऑपरेशन से बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। महिला के टांके से खून बहने पर उसने अस्पताल के स्टाफ व डॉक्टर से सम्पर्क किया। स्टाफ व डॉक्टर से आग्रह के बाद भी महिला की सुनवाई नही हुई। पीड़ित परिवार ने एकता धारीवाल को पूरी घटना सुनाई। जिस पर एकता धारीवाल, शनिवार को जेके लोन अस्पताल पहुची। एकता धारीवाल ने अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ सीएस दुलारा से लापरवाही बरतने वाले स्टाफ को तुरन्त सस्पेंड करने की बात कही है।

