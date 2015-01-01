पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेलगाम हुआ कोरोना:कोटा में 275 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, कोविड अस्पताल हाउस फुल, सिटी एसपी भी मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव

कोटा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 7 दिन में आये 1347 कोरोना संक्रमित

कोटा में दिवाली बाद से ही कोरोना का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। लगातार तीसरे तीन भी 200 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले है। सीएमएचओ डॉ बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि सोमवार को 275 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। कोटा में पिछले 7 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1347 तक जा पहुँचा है। जबकि कोविड अस्पताल में 7 दिन में सम्भाग की 25 मौत हुई है। स्टेट रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोटा में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 916 पहुच गई है।

तारीख पॉजिटिव केस मौत

17 नवम्बर 147 4

18 नवम्बर 114 5

19 नवम्बर 203 2

20 नवम्बर 175 4

21 नवम्बर 203 3

22 नवम्बर 240 5

23 नवम्बर 275 2

सिटी एसपी पॉज़िटिव

सिटी एसपी डॉ विकास पाठक भी कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। उन्होंने खुद को क्वॉरंटीन किया हुआ था। फिलहाल उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। बीते हफ्ते ही उन्होंने कोटा सिटी एसपी का कार्यभार संभाला था।

अस्पताल हुआ फुल

कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का ग्राफ बढ़ते ही कोविड अस्पताल भी हाउस फुल हो गया। कोविड अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ सीएस सुशील ने बताया कि सोमवार को भर्ती मरीजो को आंकड़ा 267पहुच गया। आईसीयू भी फुल हो गया।

टोटल भर्ती मरीज --267

-पॉजिटिव मरीज -167

- नेगेटिव व सस्पेक्टेड -100

-ऑक्सीजन पर -154

-बाइपेप पर -26

-वेंटिलेटर पर -01

अभियान का नही दिख रहा असर

कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना कराने के लिये जिला प्रशासन भी मुस्तेद है। चिकित्सा व पुलिस विभाग एडी चोटी का जोर लगा रहे है। कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ते मामले सारे प्रयासों पर पानी फेरते नजर आ रहे है। सख्ती बढ़ने के साथ ही संक्रमितो की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहाराष्ट्र में एंट्री से पहले दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा और गुजरात से आने वालों को दिखानी होगी कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें