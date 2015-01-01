पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांप को किया रेस्क्यू:कोटा में सड़क पर घूम रहा था 6 फीट लम्बा अजगर,रेस्क्यू कर सुरक्षित जंगल में छोड़ा

कोटा13 मिनट पहले
अजगर को सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू करते हुए
  • शहर के दो अलग अलग इलाको में निकले सांप

कोटा शहर में दो अलग अलग इलाको में अजगर व दामन प्रजाति का सांप मिलने से स्थानीय निवासी दहशत में आ गए। स्थानीय लोगो ने इसकी सूचना पर्यावरण प्रेमी गोविंद शर्मा को दी। गोविंद ने मौके पर पहुँचकर अजगर व दामन प्रजाति के सांप को रेस्क्यू किया।जानकारी के मुताबिक सुबह गोबरिया बावड़ी स्थित विश्वकर्मा मार्केट में एक दुकान के टैंक में 7 फीट लम्बा दामन प्रजाति सांप निकला। वही शाम को स्वामी विवेकानंद सेक्टर-8 में 6 फीट लम्बा अजगर निकल आया। हॉस्पिटल रोड पर ट्रांसफार्मर के पास अजगर को घूमता देखकर स्थानीय लोग दहशत में आ गए। स्थानीय लोगो ने पर्यावरण प्रेमी गोविंद को सूचना दी। गोविंद ने मौके पर पहुँचकर कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद दामन प्रजाति के सांप व अजगर को रेस्क्यू किया। बाद में दोनो को सुरक्षित जंगल मे छोड़ा।

दुकान के टैंक से दामन प्रजाति के सांप को सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू किया
