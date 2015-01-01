पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब डर जरूरी!:कोटा में रोज रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रहा कोरोना,320 नए संक्रमित मिले, 6 मरीजो ने तोड़ा दम

कोटा18 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 4 दिन में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 हजार के पार

कोटा में सख्ती के बाद भी कोरोना का संक्रमण कम नहीं हो रहा है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से रात्रि कफ्यू, नो मास्क-नो एंट्री जैसे जागरूकता अभियान के कई कार्यक्रम किए जा रहे है। बावजूद बड़ी तादात में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। अभियान व सख्ती के बाद भी कोरोना का संक्रमण कम नहीं हो रहा है। कोरोना का संक्रमण रोज रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रहा है। पिछले चार दिन में ही कोरोना संक्रमितो का आंकड़ा 1 हजार के पार पहुच गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 320 नए कोरोना संक्रमित सामने आये।इससे पहले सिंतम्बर माह में एक दिन में 300 से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आए थे।

4 दिन में आये 1038 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

24 नवम्बर 320

23 नवम्बर 275

22 नवम्बर 240

21 नवम्बर 203

परिवारों में बढ़ रहा ट्रांसमिशन

होम आइसोलेशन में कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं हो रही है।इससे परिवारों में आपस में ट्रांसमिशन बढ़ रहा है। इससे संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। एक परिवार के सदस्य पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सभी सदस्य पॉजिटिव मिल रहे है। जिला प्रशासन व चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से इस पर कोई ध्यान नहीं है और न ही सख्ती से पालना करवाई जा रही है।

कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या

टोटल भर्ती मरीज- 255

ऑक्सीजन पर - 160

पॉजिटिव मरीज - 144

नेगेटिव व सस्पेक्टेड- 111

बाइपेप पर - 27

वेंटिलेटर पर- 00

6 मरीजों की मौत

कोविड अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान 6 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अस्पताल सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक मृतकों में 3 कोटा, 2 बूंदी व 1 बारां निवासी थे। अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान प्रेमनगर तृतीय निवासी 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला, तलवंडी निवासी 74 साल के बुजुर्ग,केशवपुरा निवासी 65 साल की महिला ने दम तोड़ा। वही बारां निवासी 66 साल, तालेड़ा निवासी 55 साल के व्यक्ति व केशवराय पाटन निवासी 45 साल की महिला की मौत हुई। इधर कोटा सहकारिता विभाग में उप रजिस्ट्रार श्अजयसिंह पंवार का कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मंगलवार को आकस्मिक निधन हो गया।

