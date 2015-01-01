पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चिंता जरूरी:कोटा में दिवाली के बाद बढ़ा कोरोना का संक्रमण,56 दिन बाद एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 146 नए पॉजिटिव मिले,2 की मौत

कोटा32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये गलत है,दिवाली के दिन खरीददारी में कोरोना संक्रमण का डर भूले आमजन
  • बीते पांच दिन में आंकड़ा 548 पर पहुंच चुका है।

कोटा में दिवाली के बाद कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ गया है। बीते पांच दिन में मरीजों का आंकड़ा 500 के पार पहुंच चुका है। इससे एक बार फिर त्यौहारी सीजन में आमजन व जिला प्रशासन में चिंता बढ़ गई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि रविवार को 146 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। इन्हेंमिलाकर बीते पांच दिन में आंकड़ा 548 पर पहुंच चुका है।

56 दिन बाद आये सर्वाधिक केस

इससे पहले 19 सिंतम्बर को एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 142 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आये थे। उसके बाद आंकड़ा 60 से 100 पॉजिटिव केस तक सीमित था। दिवाली के दो-तीन दिन पहले से पॉजिटिव केस में बढ़ोतरी होने लगी। रविवार को 146 केस सामने आए। जबकि कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती रेतवाली निवासी 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग व केशवपुरा निवासी 58 साल के बुजुर्ग की रविवार को उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई।

पिछले 5 दिन की स्थिति

तारीख पॉजिटिव केस

15 नवम्बर 146

14 नवम्बर 106

13 नवम्बर 88

12 नवम्बर 98

11 नवम्बर 113

इनका कहना

मेडिकल कॉलेज कोटा में आचार्य,मेडिसिन विभाग,डॉ मनोज सालूजा ने बताया कि अब सब जगह मूवमेंट होने लगा है। आमजन लापरवाही बरतने लगे है। दिवाली की खरीददारी में बाजारों में बहुत भीड़ देखने को मिली। आमजन ,मास्क पहनना भूल गए, सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना भी नही हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें