थम नही रहा कोरोना का संक्रमण:कोटा में दिवाली के बाद से संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ी,औसत 156 संक्रमित आ रहे रोज

कोटा23 मिनट पहले
ये गलत है,कलेक्ट्री पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नही की गई।
  • प्रशासन ने 9 अस्पताल किये अधिग्रहित

कोटा में दिवाली के बाद कोरोना की रफ्तार बढ़ी है। दिवाली के बाद के छह दिनों में 938 संक्रमित सामने आ चुके है। यानी औसत रोज 156 मरीज पॉजिटिव मिल रहे है। वही दिवाली के पहले छह दिनों में कुल 591 मरीज संक्रमित मिले थे। यानी औसत रोज 98 मरीज संक्रमण की चपेट में आ रहे थे। शुक्रवार को कोटा में 175 नए मामले सामने आए। जबकि कोविड अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान तीन कोटा व एक झालावाड़ के मरीज की मौत हो गई।

मॉनिटरिंग की कमी!

एक समय ऐसा भी आया था जब कोटा में कोरोना संक्रमितों के मामले कम हो गए थे। चिकित्सा विभाग ने रैंडम सेम्पलिंग बन्द कर दी थी। संक्रमितों के परिजनों को दवा दी जा रही थी। विभागों में तालमेल की कमी के चलते सेनेटाइजेशन पर भी ध्यान नही दिया गया। होम आइसोलेशन के दौरान मॉनिटरिंग की कमी के चलते संक्रमित मरीज बाजारों में घूमते रहे। दिवाली के त्योहार पर सोशल डिस्टेंस व नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना नही हुई। नतीजा दिवाली के बाद से एकदम से संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़ने लगा।

अब 9 अस्पताल अधिग्रहित

कोरोना संक्रमितों के लगातार बढ़ते मामलों ने प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। सीएमएचओ डॉ बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने शहर ने सरकारी व निजी 9 अस्पताल अधिग्रहित किये है।यहां कोविड-19 मरीजों का इलाज किया जा सकेगा। इनमे 116 ऑक्सीजन बेड,138 आईसीयू बेड,21 वेंटिलेटर की क्षमता बढ़ेगी। वर्तमान में कोविड अस्पताल में 252 ऑक्सीजन बेड,121 आईसीयू बेड,80 वेंटिलेटर है।

धारा 144 का सहारा

संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए धारा 144 का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। जिला कलेक्टर ने आदेश जारी कर शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे से 21 जनवरी 2021 तक निषेधाज्ञा लागू की है। इसके तहत मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा,वही सामूहिकगतिविधियां,रैली, जुलूस, सभा व सार्वजनिक समारोह पर अनुमति के बिना पाबंदी लगा दी है।

