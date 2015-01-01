पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Rajasthan,In Kota, Three Doctors, Including Former Medical Officer, Were Found Infected, 5 Patients Were Broken, The Number Of Infected In 4 Days Crossed 500

कोरोना का कहर:कोटा में पूर्व चिकित्सा अधिकारी समेत 3 डॉक्टर मिले संक्रमित,5 मरीजों का टूटा दम

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फ़ोटो
  • अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन पर मरीजो की संख्या बढ़ी
  • 4 दिन में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 500 के पार

नगर निगम चुनाव व त्यौहारी सीजन के बाद कोटा में एक बार फिर कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ गया है। पिछले 4 दिन में ही पॉजिटिव केस का आंकड़ा 500 के पार हो गया।कोविड अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन पर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। स्थिति यह है कि कोविड अस्पताल का ICU फिर फुल हो गया। हालांकि, इस बीच राहत की बात ये है कोटा में रिकवरी रेट 95 प्रतिशत है।

स्टेट रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोटा की स्थिति

कुल पॉजिटिव-12768

कुल रिकवर्ड- 12189

एक्टिव केस- 460

मौत--119

4 दिन 560 पॉजिटिव

कोटा में दिवाली के बाद से ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस में बढोत्तरी देखने को मिल रही है। लगातार कोरोना का संक्रमण बढऩे से आमजन व जिला प्रशासन में चिंता बढ़ गई है। स्टेट से जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, बुधवार को कोटा में 114 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है।इनमें कुन्हाड़ी निवासी पूर्व चिकित्सा अधिकारी समेत तीन डॉक्टर शामिल है।इन्हें मिलाकर बीते 4 दिन में आंकड़ा 560 पर पहुंच चुका है। नए अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. सीएस सुशील ने बताया कि अस्पताल में वापस कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। 9 नवम्बर तक 120 मरीज थे, जो अब बढ़कर 204 पर पहुंच गए। इनमें 115 पॉजिटिव है। जबकि नेगेटिव व संदिग्ध 89 है। 103 मरीज ऑक्सीजन पर है। लगभग 65 मरीज (पॉजिटिव/नेगेटिव)आईसीयू में भर्ती है। वेंटिलेटर पर 9 व बाईपेप पर 17 मरीज है।

पिछले 4 दिन की स्थिति

तारीख पॉजिटिव केस

18 नवम्बर 114

17 नवम्बर 147

16 नवम्बर 153

15 नवम्बर 146

पांच मरीजों का टूटा दम

स्टेट से जारी रिपोर्ट में कोटा में एक मौत दर्शाई गई है। जबकि कोविड अस्पताल में बुधवार को उपचार के दौरान पांच मरीजों का दम टूटा है। इनमें कोटा के चार व झालावाड़ का एक मरीज है। मृतकों में दादाबाड़ी निवासी 55 वर्षीय व 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, नांता निवासी 30 वर्षीय महिला वही कंसुआ निवासी 65 वर्षीय व झालावाड़ जिले के खानपुर निवासी 63 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शामिल है।

