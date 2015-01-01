पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस में फूट:पीसीसी चीफ से मिलीं कोटा अध्यक्ष सरोज मीणा, इंदिरा गांधी जयंती पर नहीं मिली थी कार्यलय की चाबी

कोटा18 मिनट पहले
गोविंद डोटासरा से मुलाकात करती देहात कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सरोज मीणा।

कोटा में इंदिरा गांधी जयंती पर कांग्रेस संगठन में उभरी आपसी तकरार की गूंज पीसीसी तक पहुच गई है। देहात अध्यक्ष सरोज मीणा ने शुक्रवार को जयपुर में पीसीसी चीफ गोविंद डोटासरा से मुलाकात की। सरोज मीणा ने कोटा के घटनाक्रम और देहात में होने वाले चुनावों के संबंध में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को फीडबैक दिया।

गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस कार्यालय की चाबी समय पर नही मिलने पर देहात अध्यक्ष सरोज मीणा का दर्द फुट पड़ा था। उन्होंने शहर अध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी पर उन्हें नीचा दिखाने की कोशिश के आरोप लगाए थे। वहीं समय पर चाबी नही मिलने पर सरोज मीणा की अगुवाई में देहात कांग्रेस की टीम ने कार्यालय के गेट पर ही पुष्पांजलि कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया था।

