कोटा में कोरोना का कहर:270 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, 3 मरीजों की मौत

कोटा33 मिनट पहले
  • जेके लोन अस्पताल में दो प्रसूताएं भी मिली पॉजिटिव

कोटा में दिवाली के बाद से ही कोरोना कहर जारी है। संक्रमण अब शहर के साथ-साथ गांव में भी पहुंच रहा है। हालांकि वहां मरीज कम आ रहे है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने बताया कि बुधवार को 270 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले है। रिपोर्ट में जेके लोन अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद दो प्रसूताएं पॉजिटिव मिली है। मैग्जीन स्कूल के पास 23 वर्षीय महिला की दो दिन पहले प्रसव हुआ था। जबकि प्रेमनगर निवासी 26 वर्षीय महिला को मंगलवार को डिलेवरी हुई थी। इधर विनोबा भावे नगर निवासी एक परिवार के चार सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। पहले इनमें परिवार के मुखिया व उनका बेटा पॉजिटिव मिले थे।

जबकि महावीर नगर क्षेत्र में एक परिवार में पिता-पुत्र, महावीर नगर विस्तार योजना में पति, पत्नी व बेटी, टीचर्स कॉलोनी टाउन में पिता-पत्नी व बेटी,श्रीनाथपुरम में एक परिवार में दो भाई व दूसरे परिवार में पिता- बेटी पॉजिटिव मिले है।

कोटा जिले में पिछले 9 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा डेढ़ हजार से अधिक पहुंच गया है। 9 दिन में अब तक 1947 संक्रमित मिल चुके है। जबकि कोविड अस्पताल में हाड़ौती की 34 मौत हो चुकी है। कोविड अस्पताल में बुधवार को उपचार के दौरान कोटड़ी निवासी 75 वर्षीय महिला, बपावर निवासी 54 वर्षीय युवक, लाडपुरा निवासी 48 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई।

