एनआईटी-ट्रिपलआईटी सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग:प्रथम राउण्ड में 9 लाख 43372 रैंक वाले विद्यार्थी को मिली एनआईटी, 25 नवम्बर को द्वितीय राउण्ड का सीट आवंटन

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
  • सीट कन्फर्म करने के दौरान आयी क़्वेरी का रेस्पॉन्स 24 नवंबर शाम 6 बजे तक देना होगा

देश की एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी एवं जीएफटीआई के कॉलेजों की 7445 खाली सीटों के लिए करवाई जा रही सीएसएबी स्पेशल काउंसलिंग के प्रथम राउण्ड का सीट आवंटन जारी किया गया । पहली बार जिन विद्यार्थियों की कॉलेज सीट का आवंटन हुआ है और उन्होंने फ्रीज़ फ्लोट एवं स्लाइड के विकल्प को चुना है। इन सभी विधार्थियो को ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग में अपनी सीट कन्फर्म करने के दौरान आयी क़्वेरी का रेस्पॉन्स 24 नवंबर शाम 6 बजे तक देना होगा। द्वितीय राउण्ड का सीट आवंटन 25 नवंबर को शाम 5 बजे जारी किया जाएगा।

कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा के अनुसार सीएसएबी स्पेशल काउंसलिंग के प्रथम राउण्ड सीट आवंटन के बाद जारी किये गए। आंकड़ो के अनुसार ओपन से 9 लाख 43372 रैंक के विद्यार्थी को जेंडर न्यूट्रल पूल से एनआईटी का आवंटन हुआ है, जिसे एनआईटी मिजोरम में होमस्टेट कोटे से मकेनिकल ब्रांच का आवंटन हुआ। वहीं फीमेल पूल से ओपेन में एनआईटी की क्लोजिंग रैंक 2 लाख 63479 रही। इस लड़की को एनआईटी अगरतला की सिविल ब्रांच होमस्टेट कोटे से मिली।

ट्रिपलआईटी की क्लोजिंग रैंक जेंडर न्यूट्रल पूल से 65 हजार 313 एवं फीमेल पूल से 58 हज़ार 204 रही। जीएफटीआई की क्लोजिंग रैंक जेंडर न्यूट्रल पूल से 7 लाख 92912 एवं फीमेल पूल से 4 लाख 13558 रैंक रही। प्रथम राउण्ड सीट आवंटन के पश्चात विद्यार्थी को विभिन्न विकल्पों द्वारा अपनी आवंटित सीट को छोड़कर विड्रा करवाने का मौका दिया गया।बड़ी संख्या में विधार्थियो ने अपनी आवंटित सीट से संतुष्ट न होने पर सीट सरेंडर भी की।

प्रथम सीट आवंटन में हज़ारो विधार्थियो को कोई नयी सीट ना मिलने पर ,जोसा कॉउंसलिंग की मिली सीट ही पुनः आवंटित कर दी गयी। द्वितीय सीट आवंटन के बाद विद्याथियो को 25 से 30 नवंबर के मध्य कॉलेजो में फाइनल एडमिशन के लिए ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट कर प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूर्ण करनी होगी।

