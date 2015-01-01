पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन की चेतावनी:कोटा में बीजेपी विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने कानून व्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल कहा-अपराध पर अंकुश नहीं लगा तो होगा आंदोलन

कोटा6 मिनट पहले
राजनैतिक हस्तक्षेप से अपराधियों में पुलिस का खौफ हुआ कम-संदीप शर्मा
  • कांग्रेस राज में नेताओं के हाथ की कठपुतली बनी पुलिस, कई अधिकारियों को भुगतना पड़ा खामियाजा-संदीप शर्मा

कोटा दक्षिण विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने शहर की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस,कांग्रेस राज में नेताओं के हाथ की कठपुतली बनी है।कई अधिकारियों को खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा है। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अपराध पर अंकुश नहीं लगा तो आंदोलन होगा।

संदीप शर्मा ने कहा है कि शैक्षणिक नगरी कोटा कुछ समय से चाकूबाजी के लिए अपनी पहचान बनाता जा रही है। अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। दिन दहाड़े बीच सड़क पर चाकू लहराए जा रहे हैं।चाकूबाजी का आतंक इस कदर बढ़ गया है कि चार लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। एक दर्जन से अधिक घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठी है। शहर की पुलिस कांग्रेस नेताओं की कठपुतली बनकर रह गई है। छुटभइया नेताओं के साथ पुलिस आए दिन घुमती हुई दिखाई देती है। कई पुलिस अधिकारी राजनैतिक बात नही मानने के परिणाम भुगत चुके है।राजनैतिक हस्तक्षेप से कोटा पुलिस का खौफ अपराधियों के जहन से निकल चुका है।

विधायक ने चेतावनी दी की जल्द ही अपराध पर अंकुश नहीं लगाया गया तो इसके लिए शहरभर में आंदोलन किया जाएगा। कोरोना के नाम पर पुलिस व प्रशासन निष्क्रिय हो चुका है। ना ही कोरोना की रोकथाम में सरकार सफल हो सकी और ना ही अपराध को रोकने में, ऐसे में आमजन के मन में खौफ व्याप्त हो गया है।

