सीएम के नाम विधायक का पत्र:कांग्रेस विधायक भरत सिंह ने कहा- गायों की वजह से होनी वाली मौतों पर भी दिया जाए मुआवजा

कोटा4 मिनट पहले
गाय के नाम से लिये जा रहे शुल्क में से कुछ राशि गायों से होनी वाली मौतों पर मुआवजे के रूप में दी जाए।
  • कोटा शहर में दो मेयर चुनना सहज है, मगर गाय से जान बचाना कठिन

कोटा के सांगोद से कांग्रेस विधायक भरत सिंह ने एक बार फिर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखा है। भरत सिंह ने पत्र में कहा कि गाय के नाम से लिए जा रहे टैक्स में से कुछ राशि गायों की वजह से होनी वाली मौतों पर मुआवजे के रूप में दी जाए। उन्होंने पूर्व में भेजे गए पत्रों का अवलोकन करने का आग्रह करते हुए लिखा कि प्रदेश में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से हर साल 10 हजार से अधिक मौतें होती हैं। इनमें बहुत मौतें तो सड़क पर गाय के कारण होती हैं।

कोटा में हाल ही में नगर निगम चुनाव के बाद गाय के कारण शिवराज मीणा की मौत हुई है। कोटा शहर में दो मेयर चुनना सहज है, मगर गाय से जान बचाना कठिन है। कोट में नई व्यवस्था में गाय के कारण यह पहली मौत है। भरत सिंह ने शहर के अंदर सड़क पर गायों के कारण होने वाली मौत पर, मृतकों के परिजनों को मुआवजा देने की मांग की। राज्य सरकार द्वारा गाय के नाम पर रोजाना एक करोड़ से अधिक का शुल्क वसूल किया जाता है। वर्तमान में इस शुल्क का उपयोग करने की बजाय,दुरुपयोग अधिक किया जा रहा है। नंदी शाला योजना प्रभावहीन है।

