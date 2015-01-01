पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  • Rajasthan, Kota,Corona Positive, Deputy Mayor Of Kota South Met, Attended The Ceremony A Day Before The Report Arrived

संक्रमण ना बांट दे सम्मान समारोह !:कोटा दक्षिण के डिप्टी मेयर मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव, रिपोर्ट आने से एक दिन पहले सम्मान समारोह में की थी शिरकत

कोटा8 मिनट पहले
  • एसटी,एससी,ओबीसी संयुक्त महासंघ द्वारा किया गया था उप महापौर का सम्मान

कोटा दक्षिण के उपमहापौर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। उन्होंने सोमवार को सुबह रूटीन सेम्पल दिया था। शाम को एसटी,एससी,ओबीसी संयुक्त महासंघ की ओर से आयोजित सम्मान समारोह में शिरकत की थी। समारोह में पीसीसी महासचिव पंकज मेहता एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता नईमुद्दीन गड्डू सहित कई पार्षदों व कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिरकत की थी। मंगलवार को उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के सूचना से हड़कम्प मच गया। ऐसे में सवाल उठ रहा है कि कही संक्रमण ना बांट दे ये सम्मान समारोह।

दरअसल राजस्थान अनुसूचित जाति-जनजाति, अन्य पिछड़ी जाति अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ की ओर से कोटा दक्षिण के नवनिर्वाचित उपमहापौर पवन मीणा एवं अन्य पार्षदों का गरिमापूर्ण सम्मान समारोह, बजरंग नगर मे आयोजन हुआ। जिसमे कई नेता व कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिरकत की। हालांकि कार्यक्रम में मास्क पहनने का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया था।

इनका कहना

उपमहापौर पवन मीणा ने बताया कि रोज कई लोगों से मिलना जुलना होता है। चुनाव के बाद पहली बार ,कार्यकर्ताओ के साथ सेम्पल दिया था। कार्यकर्ता नेगेटिव आये है मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य बिल्कुल ठीक है किसी भी तरह के सिम्टम्स नही है।

