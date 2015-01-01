पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोटा के दुष्कर्मी को दंड:स्कूली छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को कोर्ट ने सुनाई 20 साल कठोर कारावास की सजा

कोटा40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
न्यायालय ने सुनवाई के बाद आरोपी अजय को 20 साल कठोर कारावास एवं 50 हजार के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया है।
  • अश्लील वीडियो खींचकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की देता था धमकी

स्कूली छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के करीब 2 साल पुराने मामले कोर्ट ने आरोपी को सजा सुनाई है। न्यायालय पोक्सो क्रम संख्या 5 ने बुधवार को आरोपी अजय को 20 साल कठोर कारावास की सजा व 50 हजार के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया है।

स्कूली छात्रा ने पुलिस थाना विज्ञान नगर में 4 अगस्त 2018 को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। इसमें बताया था कि मैं दसवीं फेल हूं और अभी ब्यूटी पार्लर पर काम करती हूं। मेरे पड़ोस में ही अजय नाम का लड़का रहता था। जिससे मेरी 3 साल पहले जान पहचान हुई थी। मुझसे फोन पर बात करता रहता था। मुझे मिलने के लिए बोलाता था। मैं नहीं जाती थी तो, मेरे साथ रास्ते में मारपीट करता था और धमकी देता था। इस कारण मैं इससे बहुत डर गई। उसने सबसे पहले छत्रपुरा में उसके दोस्त के कमरे में मेरे साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए।

उसके बाद हर दो-चार दिन में मुझे जंगल में ले जाकर शारीरिक संबंध बनाता था। उसने शिव नगर में एक कमरा किराए से लिया, वहां ले जाकर मेरी इच्छा के विरूद्ध गलत काम किया। इससे परेशान होकर ब्यूटी पार्लर का काम छोड़ दिया और घर पर रहने लग गई, तो वह मुझे वहां आकर धमकी देता था। इसने मेरे साथ अश्लील वीडियो खींच रखी है, उन्हें फेसबुक पर डालकर बदनाम करने की धमकी देता है। मेरी सैलरी के पैसे भी लेता था।

पुलिस ने छात्रा की रिपोर्ट पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर बल्लभबाडी गुमानपुरा निवासी अजय उर्फ गोलू पुत्र राजू को गिरफ्तार किया था। और उसके विरुद्ध न्यायालय में आरोप पत्र पेश किया था। न्यायालय ने सुनवाई के बाद आरोपी अजय को 20 साल कठोर कारावास एवं 50 हजार के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें