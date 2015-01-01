पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दे:कोरोना रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव होने पर ही महाराष्ट्र में मिलेगी एंट्री

कोटा18 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा, इन चार राज्यों से महाराष्ट्र जाने वाले रेल यात्रियों को राज्य में प्रवेश के लिए कोविड-19 निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दिखानी पड़ेगी।
  • 96 घंटे की अवधि के भीतर का ही जांच रिपोर्ट मान्य होगा

कोरोना का संक्रमण देश भर में फैलता जा रहा है। इसको देखते हुए दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा, इन चार राज्यों से महाराष्ट्र जाने वाले रेल यात्रियों को राज्य में प्रवेश के लिए कोविड-19 निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दिखानी पड़ेगी। बिना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के राज्य में प्रवेश नहीं मिल सकेगा। 96 घंटे की अवधि के भीतर का ही जांच रिपोर्ट मान्य होगा।

वरिष्ठ मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक अजय कुमार पाल ने बताया कि कोटा से मुंबई के लिए स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस, अगस्त क्रांति एक्सप्रेस, जयपुर मुंबई, अवध एक्सप्रेस आदि ट्रेनों से मुंबई जाने वाले रेल यात्रियों को सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है । ऐसे रेल यात्री समय रहते अपनी कोरोना जांच अवश्य करवा लें, यदि उनकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आती है तो ही ट्रेन में सफर करें । रिपोर्ट नहीं होने पर रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही कोरोना के लक्षणों की जांच होगी। सभी यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि यात्रा के दौरान सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी निर्देशों का अक्षरश: पालन करें।

हालांकि, जिन रेल यात्रियों के पास प्रवेश के समय निगेटिव रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं होगी, उन्हें रेल परिसर में ही रोक लिया जाएगा । उनका तापमान नापा जायेगा और कोरोना के लक्षण देखे जायेंगे। सब कुछ सही पाए जाने पर ही उन्हें रेलवे स्टेशन से बाहर निकलने दिया जायेगा। अन्यथा यात्रियों का एंटीजन टेस्ट होगा और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर देख रेख का पूरा खर्च स्वयं यात्री को ही उठाना पड़ेगा।

