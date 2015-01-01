पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  • Rajasthan,kota,Fraudless Knifemen In Kota, They Do A Crime On A Small Matter, Half A Dozen Cases Came In Ten Days

जरा संभल के!:कोटा में बेख़ौफ़ चाकूबाज,छोटी मोटी बात पर कर देते है वारदात,दस दिन में आधा दर्जन मामले आये सामने

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • बढ़ती चाकूबाजी की घटनाओं से आमजन भी ख़ौफ़ज़दा

कोचिंग सिटी कोटा में पिछले कुछ दिनों से चाकूबाजी की घटनाएं हो रही है। कोटा में ये बदमाश छोटी सी बात पर बेख़ौफ़ होकर चाकू से हमला कर फरार हो जाते है। दस दिन में आधा दर्जन से अधिक चाकूबाजी की वारदात सामने आ चुकी है। ख़ास बात यह है कि ये ज्यादातर बदमाश 18 से 30 साल की उम्र के है। शहर में बढ़ती चाकूबाजी की घटनाओं से आमजन भी ख़ौफ़ज़दा है। ऐसा नही है कि पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नही किया। पुलिस ने कई आरोपियों को पकड़ कर जेल की सलाखों तक पहुचाया है। उसके बाद भी चाकूबाजी की घटनाएं थमने का नाम नही ले रही है।

इन घटनाओं से समझिए

1.मंगलवार ,24 नवम्बर- कुन्हाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में चाकूबाजी की घटना हुई। बजरंग पुरा इलाके में पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर आधा दर्जन बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े एक युवक पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ हमला कर दिया। घटना में जगतपुरा निवासी ऑटो चालक मुकेश मेहरा 23 साल घायल हो गया।

2. 21 नवम्बर-आरकेपुरम थाना क्षेत्र के स्वामी विवेकानंद नगर चाकूबाजी का वीडियो वायरल हुआ। वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर आरोपी सोनू मीणा को गिरफ्तार किया। सोनू मीणा पर आधा दर्जन से अधिक मुकदमे है।

3. 21 नवम्बर-नयापुरा थाना क्षेत्र के ब्रजराज कॉलोनी में हथियार से लैस बदमाश ने उत्पात मचाया। पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर हमला करने आया था। घर के बाहर खड़ी बाइक तोड़ गया।

4. 19 नवम्बर- दादाबाड़ी थाना इलाके में युवक का अपहरण मामला सामने आया।चाकू की नोंक पर 4 दिन तक बंधक बनाया। मारपीट व जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित करने का मामले में आधा दर्जन आरोपियों के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज।

5. 19 नवबंर-बाइक सवार 3 बदमाशों ने अंसार नामक युवक पर चाकुओं से हमला किया।

6.19 नवम्बर- कुन्हाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में बाइक अड़ने की बात पर 2 चचेरे भाइयों को चाकू मार घायल किया।

7.18 नवम्बर- गुमानपुरा थाना क्षेत्र में मामूली कहासुनी में 2 बदमाशों ने युवक को चाकू मारे,घायल युवक को एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

8.14 नवम्बर- अनंतपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के गोबरिया बावड़ी इलाके में पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर दो बदमाशों ने एक युवक पर चाकू से हमला किया।हमले में युवक की मौत हो गई।

