मिशन आवाज के तहत मुहिम:कोटा में बालिकाएं सीखेगी सेल्फ डिफेंस के गुर,देहदान पार्क में शुरू हुआ प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र

कोटा27 मिनट पहले
देहदान पार्क का अवलोकन करते सिटी एसपी गौरव यादव व संस्था के सदस्य
  • महिला कांस्टेबल देगी बालिकाओं और महिला को ट्रेनिंग

कोटा में राज्य सरकार की आवाज मिशन के तहत अबबालिकाएं सेल्फ डिफेंस के गुर सीखेंगी।पुलिस व निजी संस्थान की ओर से महिलाओं और बालिकाओ को आत्मरक्षा की ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए शहर में बने देहदान पार्क में सेल्फ डिफेंस सेंटर का का शुभारंभ हुआ। शहर पुलिस अधीक्षक गौरव यादव ने फिता काटकर इसकी शुरूआत की। पहले दिन 28 बालिकाओं ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया।

ट्रेंड ट्रेनर सिखाएँगे गुर

सिटी एसपी गौरव यादव ने बताया कि महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा आवाज अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। कोटा में निजी संस्था की पहल पर पुलिस के सहयोग से नए कोटा में तीन बत्ती चौराहे के पास केंद्र स्थापित किया गया है।यहाँ पुलिस की ट्रेड महिला कॉन्स्टेबल के साथ साथ संस्था की ओर से लगाए गए कमांडो भी ट्रैनिंग देंगे।इसके अच्छे परिणाम आएंगे।

दो पारी में संचालित होगा सेंटर

लॉयंस क्लब नार्थ से जुड़े नितिन ने बताया कि यहाँ दो पारियों में दो घण्टे बालिकाओं को ट्रैनिंग दी जाएगी। पहली पारी सुबह 9 से 10 बजे तक होगी जिसमें 14 बालिकाएं व शाम को 4 से 5 बजे तक 14 बालिकाएं आत्मरक्षा के गुर सीख सकेंगी।इस सेंटर पर 13 साल से अधिक उम्र की बालिकाएं,महिलाएं गृहणियां रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकती है।

